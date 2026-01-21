The world leaders joining Trump’s Board of Peace - and those who declined

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump's ambitious "Board of Peace," initially conceived as a small group of global leaders overseeing the Gaza ceasefire, has significantly expanded its scope.

The Trump administration's vision now encompasses a broader role, with Mr Trump extending invitations to dozens of nations and suggesting the board could soon mediate various international conflicts, akin to a pseudo-UN Security Council.

Further details are anticipated at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where Mr Trump is headed. Ahead of the summit, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Wednesday his agreement to join the board, despite his earlier criticisms of its committee tasked with the Gaza ceasefire.

While the board's official charter remains undisclosed, a draft version obtained by The Associated Press indicates that substantial power would be concentrated in Mr Trump's hands. The draft also outlines that a $1 billion contribution would secure permanent membership.

Here's what to know.

The scope of the Board of Peace appears to go beyond Gaza

The Trump administration now seems to envision the Board of Peace with a far broader scope beyond Gaza.

In letters sent Friday to various world leaders inviting them to the board, Trump said it would "embark on a bold new approach to resolving global conflict," suggesting it could act as a rival to the U.N. Security Council, the most powerful body of the global organisation created in the wake of World War II.

A draft charter for the board, obtained from a European diplomat and confirmed by a U.S. official as accurate as of Monday, uses expansive language to describe its ambitions.

It emphasises "the need for a more nimble and effective international peace-building body" and says "durable peace" requires "the courage to depart from approaches and institutions that have too often failed." It adds an aim to "secure peace in places where it has for too long proven elusive."

open image in gallery Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Wednesday his agreement to join the Board of Peace. ( Getty )

Under the charter, the chairman — which Trump says will be him — has the power to invite member states, break any ties in a vote, decide how frequently it meets, and create or dissolve subsidiary entities.

The expenses of the Board of Peace will be funded by contributions from member states, which serve three-year terms. Members who pay "more than one billion United States dollars in cash" during their first year can have a permanent place on the board, the draft says.

The draft is under constant revision, is not finalised and may undergo significant changes, according to the U.S. official, who was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Countries around the world have been invited

So far, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Argentina and Belarus have agreed to take part.

Netanyahu's Wednesday announcement marked a switch from his previous stance. His office had said the composition of the Gaza executive committee — which includes Turkey, Israel's key regional rival — ran "contrary to its policy," without saying why.

Invitation letters from Trump also have been sent to Paraguay's leader Santiago Peña, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Also, Russia, India, Slovenia, Thailand and the European Union's executive arm have said they received invitations.

open image in gallery Trump confirmed on Monday night that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been invited. ( Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images )

The Kremlin is now "studying the details" and will seek clarity of "all the nuances" in contacts with the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Trump confirmed on Monday night that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been invited.

It was not immediately clear how many or which other leaders would receive invitations.

Some US allies have already declined

France — which is at odds with the Trump administration over its desire to take over Greenland, a self-governing territory overseen by NATO ally Denmark — apparently doesn't plan to join the board so far.

"Yes to implementing the peace plan presented by the president of the United States, which we wholeheartedly support, but no to creating an organization as it has been presented, which would replace the United Nations," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Tuesday.

Hearing late Monday that French President Emmanuel Macron was unlikely to join, Trump said, "Well, nobody wants him because he's going to be out of office very soon."

"I'll put a 200% tariff on his wines and Champagnes and he'll join," Trump told reporters. "But he doesn't have to join."

The other committees that will work with the Board of Peace

The White House said an executive board will work to carry out the vision of the Board of Peace.

The executive board's members include U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and Trump's deputy national security adviser Robert Gabriel.

open image in gallery Jared Kushner, son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump (C) and Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, (R) will join the executive board of the Board of Peace. ( Getty )

The White House also announced the members of another board, the Gaza Executive Board, which, according to the ceasefire deal, will be in charge of implementing the tough second phase of the agreement. That includes deploying an international security force, disarming the Palestinian militant Hamas group and rebuilding the war-devastated territory.

Nickolay Mladenov, a former Bulgarian politician and U.N. Mideast envoy, is to serve as the Gaza executive board's representative overseeing day-to-day matters. Additional members include: Witkoff, Kushner, Blair, Rowan, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan; Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi; Hassan Rashad, director of Egypt's General Intelligence Agency; Emirati minister Reem Al-Hashimy; Israeli businessman Yakir Gabay; and Sigrid Kaag, the Netherlands' former deputy prime minister and a Mideast expert.

The board also will supervise a newly appointed committee of Palestinian technocrats who will be running Gaza's day-to-day affairs.