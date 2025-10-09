Trump says Israel and Hamas have agreed ‘historic’ Gaza peace deal with hostages to be released: Live updates
President says 'first phase' will involve release of hostages and withdrawal of Israeli troops
Donald Trump says Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a "historic" Gaza peace deal that will see both sides stop fighting and begin releasing hostages and prisoners.
The US president hailed the “unprecedented event” in an announcement on Truth Social, adding that “ALL of the hostages will be released very soon” as part of the agreement.
Wild celebrations have erupted in both Gaza and Israel, hailing what could be an eventual end to a devastating Israeli military campaign in Gaza and the release of hostages who have been in captivity for two years.
Sources familiar with the talks said Hamas could release all 20 living hostages within days, while the deal will see Israeli troops pull back from most of Gaza. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “With God’s help we will bring them all home.”
In Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, families of captives chanted “Nobel prize to Trump” while celebrating the announcement.
Hamas confirmed that the agreement includes troop withdrawal, prisoner exchanges, and the entry of aid. But the Israeli military warned civilians not to return to northern Gaza, calling it “a dangerous combat zone.”
'I am truly ashamed to celebrate': Palestinian father reacts with relief, not joy
Nedal Hamdouna, The Independent’s man in Gaza, has been speaking to people on the ground about their reactions to the ceasefire.
One father’s reaction shows relief, rather than jubilation, as he now look ahead to a future rebuilding the enclave, which has been in large parts razed to the ground by Israeli shelling.
The war will not end for Palestinians, who now need to rebuild their lives under an ongoing occupation, 30-year-old father-of-two Mustafa Al-Shafei
Here are his full comments:
Palestinian President Abbas welcomes ceasefire agreement
Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas has welcomed the announcement by Donald Trump of an agreement to end the war in Gaza.
“The president expresses hope that these efforts will serve as a prelude to achieving a sustainable political solution that will end the Israeli occupation and lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders,” a statement from his office read.
He commended President Trump and stressed the need for all parties to commit ti implementing the agreement immediately.
He called on the international community to compel Israel to halt all of its unilateral measures which violate international law, Wafa news agency reported.
Israel must destroy Hamas after hostages returned, says Smotrich
Far-right Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich has called on Israel to destroy Hamas following the return of hostages from Gaza.
Smotrich said he will not vote in favour of a ceasefire deal with Hamas to end the war in Gaza, but stopped short of threatening to bring down prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government.
World leaders welcome the peace deal
More international reaction is pouring in to the news of a ceasefire. Here’s some of the latest:
President Tayyip Erdogan has said he is pleased that Hamas-Israel negotiations had resulted in a Gaza ceasefire deal and that Turkey will closely monitor its strict implementation and continue to contribute to the process.
He thanked Donald Trump, “who demonstrated the necessary political will to encourage the Israeli government toward the ceasefire", as well as Qatar and Egypt.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the agreement to secure a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza and commended the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Turkey.
"Now, all parties must fully uphold the terms of the agreement. All hostages must be released safely. A permanent ceasefire must be established. The suffering must end," she posted on X.
Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese described it as a “much-needed step towards peace”, adding that there is a “very long road to recovery in Gaza, securing long-term peace and building the Palestinian state”.
'Finally a good morning': Cousin of hostage speaks of jubilant scenes
Gil Dickmann, the cousin of killed hostage Carmel Gat and a prominent campaigner for a ceasefire deal, has told The Independent of the jubilant scenes in Tel Aviv following today’s news.
“Finally a good morning, we’re in such a great mood. It’s so hopeful today, we had a night of celebrations in hostages square,” he said.
A number of former hostages were all in the square celebrating with campaigners, families and activists, opening bottles of champagne for the “mere thought of getting the hostages back”, he said.
“It’s hard because we don’t want to get our hopes up before it actually happens, and it ain’t over till it’s over, but it looks like it’s actually happening. That’s why we can’t help but be optimistic.”
Mr Dickmann is facing “complex” feelings, with the deal coming 13 months after his cousin, Carmel Gat, was killed in captivity.
“She will never come back. But when she was murdered on 1 September 2024, we made a promise that she will be the last one to be murdered in captivity. And it looks like we made it.”
Israeli military says it is preparing partial withdrawal
The Israeli military has begun preparations to move to “adjusted deployment lines”, it has said.
In a social media statement, it said it has “has begun operational preparations ahead of the implementation of the agreement".
“As part of this process, preparations and a combat protocol are underway to transition to adjusted deployment lines soon. The IDF continues to be deployed in the area and prepared for any operational development.”
Approval of phase one of the deal by the Israeli government would mean a ceasefire would take effect immediately, with Israeli troops set to withdraw to an agreed area.
Watch: Trump tells hostage families their loved ones will return from Gaza in days after peace deal agreed
Donald Trump's full announcement of Gaza ceasefire
Donald Trump announced the peace deal in a Truth Social post shortly before 12am UK time last night.
Here is what the US president said, in full:
Hostages may be released as early as Saturday
Israeli hostages may be released as early as Saturday under the Gaza peace plan, and the country's military will complete the first part of a partial withdrawal from the enclave within 24 hours of the deal being signed, a source briefed on details of the agreement has told Reuters news agency.
A Hamas source said the living hostages would be handed over within 72 hours of the Israeli government approving the deal. Hamas officials have insisted it will take longer to recover the bodies of dead hostages, believed to number about 28, from Gaza’s rubble.
Trump told Fox News' 'Hannity' program on Wednesday that the hostages will probably be released on Monday.
But the Islamist group has so far refused to discuss Israel's demand that Hamas give up its arms, which the Palestinian source said Hamas would reject as long as Israeli troops occupy Palestinian land.
Bel Trew | Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace deal. What’s next?
Wednesday evening in the United States brought the news millions across the world have been praying for: a ceasefire deal for Gaza that hopefully heralds in the end of one of the bloodiest conflicts of our time.
The details of the deal have yet to be fully disclosed. Reports are emerging that it will initially concern the release of the remaining 20 living hostages, who could be freed as early as this weekend. In tandem, there will be the release of hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli prisons and a staged withdrawal of Israeli forces from the besieged enclave.
A source familiar with the negotiations told The Independent Hamas will start releasing the 20 living hostages as early as Saturday, the 28 bodies of the remaining deceased hostages are apparently not included in this phase.
But it is important to note this is an initial phase, not the entire plan for the final end to this devastating two-year conflict. It is not an answer to what comes next for Gaza.
The Independent’s chief international correspondent Bel Trew writes:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments