Trump-Israel latest: Protests interrupt president’s Knesset speech after all hostages released from Gaza
Israeli media reported that two left-wing MPs were escorted from the parliament with signs calling for recognition of Palestine
President Donald Trump was heckled by two left-wing MPs during his speech to the Israeli parliament after declaring “the historic dawn of a new Middle East”.
Footage showed Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif being escorted out by security guards after they shouted in Hebrew at Trump, who was addressing parliament hours after the release of all 20 hostages.
The pair were holding signs calling for the recognition of a Palestinian state.
Wild celebrations erupted in Tel Aviv as the US president arrived to a hero’s welcome, with Knesset speaker Amir Ohana declaring Trump a “giant” of Jewish history.
Addressing the Israeli parliament, Trump said: “After so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today, the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace.
“This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East.”
Trump will greet the families of the hostages in Jerusalem before flying to a “peace summit” in Egypt's Sharm-el Sheikh, where his ceasefire deal will be signed.
Donald Trump wraps up speech to Knesset after more than an hour
Donald Trump concluded his rambling speech to the Knesset after a little more than an hour.
The president ended his remarks to another round of rapturous applause from lawmakers.
"We are going to have hope, harmony, opportunity and happiness here in the spiritual and geographic centre of the entire world,” he summed up.
"That's what you are, Israel. America and all of the nations of the Middle East will soon be safer, stronger, greater and more prosperous than ever.”
Members of the Knesset rushed to the door to shake his hand on the way out.
Trump’s planned visit to Egypt is now hours behind schedule.
Trump tells Netanyahu 'now you can be a bit nicer because you're not at war'
Trump calls on Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu
Donald Trump has called on Israeli president Izaac Herzog to give Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu a pardon.
The Israeli prime minister faces corruption charges, including for breach of trust, accepting bribes and fraud. The trial began in May 2020, and the defence begun its case on December 2024.
As Israeli members of the Knesset whooped and cheered, with many giving him a standing ovation, Mr Herzog stood up and looked around awkwardly.
Chants of ‘Bibi, Bibi’ rang out throughout the Knesset.
What challenges lie ahead for peace negotiations?
A summit in Egypt will kick off what is likely to be a protracted round of negotiations to fulfill the 20-point ceasefire plan agreed by Israel and Hamas.
The negotiations will have to tackle the issues of disarming Hamas, creating a post-war government for Gaza and the extent of Israel's withdrawal from the territory. Trump's plan also stipulates that regional and international partners will work to develop the core of a new Palestinian security force.
Another major issue is raising funds for rebuilding Gaza. The World Bank, and Egypt's postwar plan, estimate reconstruction and recovery needs in Gaza at $53 billion. Egypt plans to host a future reconstruction conference.
Before the truce was agreed on, Israel and Hamas — staunch enemies who have little trust in each other and a number of failed negotiations behind them — held negotiations in Doha, Qatar's capital, through indirect talks, with Egypt and Qatar as meditators.
Iran, a main backer of Hamas, is also not attending the summit in Egypt as the Islamic Republic finds itself at one of its weakest moments since its 1979 revolution. Iranian officials portrayed the ceasefire deal as a victory for Hamas.
The deal however, underlined Iran's waning influence in the region and revived concerns over possible renewed conflict with Israel as it still struggles to recover from the 12-day war in June.
Trump says 'long nightmare' finally over for Israelis and Palestinians
Trump has told Israeli parliamentarians that a "long nightmare" was finally over for Israelis and Palestinians alike after the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal was agreed between Israel and Hamas.
"The forces of chaos that have plagued the region are totally defeated," he said in a speech before Israel's parliament.
“We’ve achieved the most challenging breakthrough of them all, the most challenging breakthrough maybe ever,” he said.
The US president then described the war in the Middle East as the “grandaddy of them all”, declaring that it is “finally over”.
Israeli MKs stage pro-Palestine protest during Trump speech
Two MKs in the Israeli Knesset has appeared to stage a short protest during Donald Trump’s speech in the Israeli Knesset.
Shouting erupted in the hall before the MPs was escorted out.
Knesset members Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif were removed from the hall after raising a sign reading "genocide” during Trump’s speech, according to the Clash Report.
Samuel Sokol, a political reporter for The Times of Israel, said they were holding signs calling to “recognise Palestine”.
Mr Odeh and Mr Cassif are part of the left-wing Haddash coalition, which has been highly critical of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.
Trump declares 'historic dawn of a new Middle East'
Donald Trump has declared a “historic dawn of a new Middle East” in an address to the Israeli Knesset.
“After so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today, the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace,” he said.
“This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East.
“It is an incredible triumph for Israel and the world to have all of these nations working together as partners in peace. Generations from now, this will be remembered as the moment that everything began to change.”
Analysis | Israel’s Knesset has declared Trump the Middle East’s peacemaker-in-chief – but it’s not quite so simple
World leaders, diplomatic insiders, and much of the media are celebrating a ceasefire in Gaza calling it a “peace deal” and endorsing President Donald Trump’s now unsuccessful campaign for a Nobel Peace Prize.
After the release of all the living Israeli hostages by Hamas, Benjamin Netanyahu and the Knesset cheered the arrival of the US president in Israel, heaping platitude after platitude on him, claiming that his election meant that “overnight, everything changed”.
US secretary of state Marc Rubio insisted the turning point came when Trump convened meetings with Arab and Muslim leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September.
Our world affairs editor Sam Kiley writes:
