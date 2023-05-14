Polls close in Turkey elections that could end Erdogan’s 20 years in power

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Voting has closed in Turkey in elections that could President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 20 years in power.

Opinion polls had increasingly shown Mr Erdogan’s main competitor for the presidency, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of the centre-left People’s Republican Party (CHP), in the lead. Both men are seeking more than 50 per cent of the vote to avoid a run-off in two weeks.

The generally calm and orderly day of voting followed a tense campaign season punctuated by violence and divisive rhetoric. Long lines formed at schools converted into polling stations. Turks normally vote for national elections in very high numbers, and today’s turnout looked even higher than previous ballots.

Voters have cited concerns about the economy as the primary issue driving their votes. But there are also concerns about the authoritarian drift of the country under the rule of President Recep Tayyp Erdogan, whose Justice and Development Party (AKP) has dominated the country’s politics for more than two decades.

“Without democracy and freedom, you can’t have any economy,” said Nil Adula, a 74-year-old voting at a voting station in central İstanbul.

“The most important thing is that the justice system is working properly.”

Voters are also electing legislators to fill Turkey's 600-seat parliament, which has lost much of its legislative power under Mr Erdogan's executive presidency. Mr Kilicdaroglu and the six-party opposition coalition he leads, are aiming to win both the presidency and a majority in parliament, promising to enact sweeping reforms that would return the country to a parliamentary democracy.

Gen Z Turk Idris Sinan, 18, voted for the opposition in his first-ever election (Credit: Yusuf Sayman for The Independent)

"I thank all my citizens who went to the ballot boxes. We have all missed democracy, being together and embracing so much. You will see that from now on spring will come to this country and spring will always continue. I offer my deepest love and respect to all of you," Mr Kilicdaroglu said after voting in Ankara's Cankaya district. “ After voting in Istanbul’s Uskudar district, Mr Erdogan said: “We pray to the Lord for a better future for our country, our nation and Turkish democracy.”

The first results are expected this evening. With turnout high, the outcome will likely hinge on slivers of swing voters that include ethnic Kurds – who have voted for either the AKP or leftist parties tradionally – Turkish nationalists, and at least five million first-time voters whose allegiances remain unclear.

Mr Erdogan has struggled to connect with Generation Z voters who appear unmoved by his appeals to conservative and Islamic values.

“I see voting as a tool to change and influence the government from within,” said Idris Sinan, an 18-year-old high school student and first-time voter as he emerge from the polling station.

Opposition party official Cigdem Gulduval helps organize meals for poll workers during Turkey’s elections (Yusuf Sayman/ The Independent)

“We have been ruled by this party, the AKP, for 20 years. We start our country, become poor and more lawless.”

Mr Erdogan has also alienated ethnic Kurds, who used to vote for him in large numbers but – in a historic shift – have now embraced the secular centre-left candidacy of Mr Kilicdaroglu. “The election for us is about democracy and cultural and political rights,” said Mehmet Uzum, a 52-year-old Kurdish businessman in the Sultanbeyli district of Istanbul.

He said that Mr Erdogan and the AKP became toxic to Kurds since they partnered with the nationalist National Movement Party (MHP).

“We had a lot of friends who were AKP but then they switched to CHP because of the economy and all the religious talk,” said his daughter, Gizem, 22.

Turkish voters emerge from a balloting station in the Istanbul district of Fatih (Yusuf Sayman/ The Independent)

But many voters said they have been convinced by Mr Erdogan’s nationalist stance that the president says prioritises Turkey’s security. Including his attempts to associate the opposition with the West and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), an outlawed separatist group that the US and EU labels a terrorist organisation.

“We are not for America. We are not for the PKK,” said Faruk Baba, a 67-year-old clothing shop proprietor in the Fatih district of Istanbul.

When reminded that the Taliban of Afghanistan had endorsed Mr Erdogan he replied: “The Taliban are Muslims. We are Muslims.”

Among AKP supporters, many cited conspiracy theories spouted by Mr Erdogan in previous weeks that the opposition were being controlled by Western powers.

Voters wait in line to vote in presidential and parliamentary elections (Yusuf Sayman/The Independent)

“Erdogan has stood strong for us,” Ziya Uztok, a 73-year-old in Uskudar. “Kilicdaroglu is an American project.”

“I accept Kilicdaroglu as a fellow citizen, but I would not vote for him,” he said.

But the country’s faltering economy threatens the steadfast support conservative Turks have for years given Mr Erdogan. In a bid to secure support from citizens hit hard by inflation, the president has increased wages and pensions and subsidized electricity and gas bills, while showcasing Turkey's homegrown defense and infrastructure projects. However, his government's slow response to a devastating earthquake in southeast Turkey that killed 50,000 people added to voters' dismay.

On a side street in Fatih, upbeat CHP organisers were amassing meals to hand their volunteers throughout the district.

“Before there were certain neighbourhoods that we couldn’t go to campaign,” said Cigdem Gulduval, a local opposition party official.

“Now they’re more receptive. They’re all paying high prices at the same butchers as we are. They’re all paying the same gas bills. They’ll have to wait three or four months to get an appointment at the doctors.”