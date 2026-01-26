Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kremlin says talks with US and Ukraine will continue next week
President Zelensky said a US security agreement for Ukraine is now ‘100 per cent ready’
Trilateral peace talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US are expected to continue next week, according to the Kremlin.
Kyiv last week confirmed “constructive” negotiations were taking place with Moscow and Washington as President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a US security agreement for Ukraine was “100 per cent ready” to be signed.
“For us, security guarantees are first and foremost guarantees of security from the United States,” Mr Zelensky told reporters during a visit to Lithuania on Sunday.
“The document is 100 per cent ready, and we are waiting for our partners to confirm the date and place when we will sign it.”
Once the agreement is signed, it will go to the US Congress and Ukrainian parliament to be ratified. Mr Zelensky continued to appeal for military support from allies as hundreds of buildings in Kyiv continued to struggle without heating after Russian strikes over the weekend.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the discussions had been “constructive” so far but that Moscow’s demands on territory remained the same.
Hundreds of buildings without electricity in Kyiv in freezing temperatures after Russian strikes
At least 1,330 buildings in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv have been left without electricity after Russian strikes.
The attack launched on Saturday targeted the country’s energy system, causing explosions that left 1.2 million homes without power.
The country is facing freezing sub-zero temperatures.
“Russia’s main targets right now are our energy sector, critical infrastructure, and residential buildings,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X/Twitter in the aftermath of the attacks.
Kremlin insists Ukraine will cede Donbas region
The Kremlin has insisted that Ukraine will cede all of the Donbas region, according to statements in Russian state media on Monday.
“It's no secret that this is our consistent position, the position of our president, that the territorial issue, which is part of the Anchorage formula, is of fundamental importance to the Russian side,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
Peskov said trilaterial discussions between Russia, Ukraine and the US had been “constructive” but reiterated the importance of territory to a successful agreement.
The issue has been a key sticking point throughout discussions that have taken place over the last few weeks.
