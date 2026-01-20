Israel demolishes buildings in UN Palestinian agency’s compound

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israeli forces have demolished buildings within the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency's (UNRWA) East Jerusalem compound, an action the agency has denounced as a breach of international law.

The site was reportedly seized by Israel last year. On Tuesday, bulldozers, accompanied by Israeli forces, were seen razing several large and smaller structures inside the compound.

This location previously served as a workplace for dozens of UNRWA staff members. UNRWA, which Israel has accused of bias, has not occupied the premises since early last year, following an Israeli directive for the agency to vacate all its sites and cease operations.

A spokesperson for UNRWA, Jonathan Fowler, told Reuters that Israeli forces entered the compound around 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), forced out the compound's security guards and then brought in bulldozers to begin demolishing buildings inside.

UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini condemned the demolition in a statement on X, calling it "a new level of open and deliberate defiance of international law."

He said it was the latest of a series of Israeli actions against UNRWA, including a raid on a medical clinic this month and a plan to cut power and water to UNRWA facilities in the coming weeks.

open image in gallery Offices of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, are seen in the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Some former UNRWA staff said the structures demolished on Tuesday had been used to store aid for the West Bank and Gaza.

"The destruction today by the Israeli occupation is another message to the world that Israel is the only country that can demolish international law and get away with it," said Hakam Shahwan, former chief of staff at UNRWA's East Jerusalem headquarters.

Israel's parliament passed a law in October 2024 banning the agency from operating in the country and prohibiting officials from having contact with the agency.

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted a video on social media standing in front of the UNRWA compound as a bulldozer began to tear it down.

"This is a historic day, it's a holiday," said Ben-Gvir.

Israel has alleged that some UNRWA staff were members of the Palestinian militant group Hamas and took part in the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, that killed about 1,200 Israelis and led to Israel's war against Hamas, in which Gaza authorities say more than 71,000 Palestinians have been killed.

open image in gallery People inspect the damage at the Sheikh Radwan al-Taba UNRWA clinic following an Israeli army bombardment in Gaza City Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. The clinic had been evacuated of displaced Palestinians prior to the strike. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

UNRWA has fired several staff members but said Israel had not provided evidence for all the allegations against its staff.

In his statement, Lazzarini said that Israel had conducted "a large-scale disinformation campaign" against UNRWA.

The Israeli foreign ministry said "the seizure of this compound by Israeli authorities was carried out in accordance with both Israeli and international law."

Israel's Jerusalem municipality raided the compound last year, saying UNRWA had failed to pay property taxes after multiple warnings. UNRWA said the agency had no debts to the municipality.

The agency operates in East Jerusalem, which the U.N. and most countries consider territory occupied by Israel. Israel considers all Jerusalem to be part of the country.

UNRWA also operates in Gaza, the West Bank and elsewhere in the Middle East, providing schooling, healthcare, social services and shelter to millions of Palestinians.