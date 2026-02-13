Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US is sending the world’s largest aircraft carrier to the Middle East in a serious escalation of tensions with Iran, according to reports.

The largest warship ever constructed, the USS Gerald R Ford, is scheduled to leave the Caribbean for the region in the coming days, according to the New York Times. It will be accompanied by escort ships, US officials told the publication.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump warned he was considering sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East if the US did not secure a nuclear deal with Iran.

“We have to make a deal, otherwise it's going to be very traumatic, very traumatic,” he told reporters on Thursday.

open image in gallery The USS Gerald R Ford is the largest warship ever constructed ( Getty Images )

Last month, the USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided-missile destroyers were sent to the Middle East from the South China Sea after a brutal crackdown on protesters.

Though hard to verify, at least 6,000 people are believed to have been killed with some human rights organisations reporting that the numbers could be significantly higher.

Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian this week issued an apology for the brutal crackdown on protests, saying: “We are ashamed before the people, and we are obligated to assist all those who were harmed in these incidents. We are not seeking confrontation with the people.”

But speculation that the US is gearing up towards a confrontation with Iran continues after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Trump at the White House to discuss Iran.

The US and Israel had previously joined forces to strike Iran’s nuclear capabilities in a series of orchestrated military strikes in June last year. Iran accused Israel of trying to sabotage talks in an attempt to “destabilise” the region.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu met at the White House this week to discuss Iran (file photo) ( Getty )

“There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated. If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference,” President Trump said in the aftermath of the discussions.

“If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be. Last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer — That did not work well for them. Hopefully this time they will be more reasonable and responsible.”

Prime minister Netanyahu said that he hoped conditions would be created to avoid military action.

Before their meeting, Trump told Fox Business that a good deal with Iran would mean “no nuclear weapons, no missiles”.

open image in gallery Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian said the government is ‘ashamed’ by its brutal crackdown on dissent ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The USS Ford is the warship that was engaged in Venezuela as part of the Trump administration’s work to build up its military presence in the region and later to capture its president, Nicolas Maduro.

Iran’s president has insisted that its country is not seeking to expand its nuclear capabilities.

President Pezeshkian said: “The high wall of mistrust that the United States and Europe have created through their past statements and actions does not allow these talks to reach a conclusion.

“At the same time, we are engaging with full determination in dialogue aimed at peace and stability in the region alongside our neighbouring countries.”

However, Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader, said on Wednesday: “The Islamic Republic's missile capabilities are non-negotiable.”