Houthi airstrikes live: US military uses Tomahawk land missiles to attack rebel radar site in Yemen
First round of airstrikes by US and UK followed by fresh missile attack on Red Sea ship by Iran-backed militants
Aerial footage shows moment RAF Typhoon strikes Yemen military target
US forces conducted a strike against a Houthi radar site in Yemen aimed at degrading the rebels’ ability to attack maritime vessels, the American military said late yesterday.
The strike was conducted using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles and was aimed at degrading “the Houthi’s ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels,” the US Central Command said in a statement on X.
Earlier yesterday, a fresh missile attack on a Red Sea ship was reported after Houthi rebels warned that British interests were “legitimate targets” following the RAF and the US unleashing airstrikes.
The overnight bombardment by US and UK warplanes, ships and submarines was launched in response to weeks of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the vital Red Sea.
The US said the strikes, in two waves, took aim at targets in 28 different locations across Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, with president Joe Biden saying that they will “respond to the Houthis if they continue this outrageous behaviour along with our allies.”
The Houthis vowed fierce retaliation. Military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the strikes would “not go unanswered or unpunished”.
Trump lashes out at ‘worst president’ Biden over Houthi airstrikes
Donald Trump lashed out at his likely 2024 general election opponent president Joe Biden after US and UK forces struck Houthi rebels in Yemen.
“So, let me get this straight,” the former president began in a post on Truth Social on Friday morning. “We’re dropping bombs all over the Middle East, AGAIN (where I defeated ISIS!), and our Secretary of Defence, who just went missing for five days, is running the war from his laptop in a hospital room.”
Secretary of defence Lloyd Austin has been criticised after spending days in hospital being treated for prostate cancer and being slow to notify the administration and the public.
“Remember, this is the same gang that ‘surrendered’ in Afghanistan, where no one was held accountable or FIRED,” Mr Trump claimed. “It was the most embarrassing ‘moment’ in the history of the United States. Now we have wars in Ukraine, Israel, and Yemen, but no ‘war’ on our Southern Border. Oh, that makes a lot of sense. Crooked Joe Biden is the worst President in the history of the United States!”
Trump lashes out at 'worst president' Biden over Houthi airstrikes
‘Now we have wars in Ukraine, Israel, and Yemen, but no ‘war’ on our Southern Border. Oh, that makes a lot of sense,’ former president writes in anti-Biden rant
Voices: Houthi rebels won’t be stopped by a single raid
When it comes, the Iran-backed militia’s retaliation on the West will be defiant, to show the world they are undefeated, says General Sir Richard Barrons. It might also prove to be the next salvo in a wider conflict between global powers.
Houthi rebels won’t be stopped by a single raid – we must hit them again
When it comes, the Iran-backed militia’s retaliation on the West will be defiant, to show the world they are undefeated, says General Sir Richard Barrons. It might also prove to be the next salvo in a wider conflict between global powers
Britain tells Iran to ‘cease and desist’
Defence secretary Grant Shapps has told Iran to urge its allies to “cease and desist” after Britain joined the US in launching airstrikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen.
Mr Shapps warned on Friday that the world is “running out of patience” with Tehran’s destabilising activities, calling for it to be “clearer with its many proxies” in the Middle East.
Overnight on Thursday, the UK and the US bombed military facilities used by the Houthis in response to the militants’ attacks on ships in the Red Sea.
The Hamas-backing Houthis claim they are targeting vessels linked to Israel in one of the world’s busiest shipping routes over the war in Gaza.
Britain tells Iran to 'cease and desist' after strikes on Tehran-backed Houthis
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the world is ‘running out of patience’ with Iran.
David Cameron appears to not rule out further action after UK strikes in Yemen
David Cameron appeared to not rule out further action against Houthi rebels in Yemen after UK and US forces bombed military facilities on Thursday night (10 January). Speaking on Friday, the foreign secretary told NBC News: "We will do what is necessary to protect our ships... What we were doing - warnings - was not working." Strikes on Thursday night were the first to be launched against the militants since they began attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The Ministry of Defence said four Royal Air Force jets struck two Houthi facilities involved in their targeting of HMS Diamond and US Navy vessels on Tuesday.
Does government need parliament’s approval to take military action?
Tony Blair secured approval from MPs for his Iraq invasion, but do prime ministers need to seek backing from parliament at all? Our associate editor Sean O’Grady looks at the precedents:
Does the government need Commons approval to take military action?
Tony Blair secured approval from MPs for his Iraq invasion, but do prime ministers need to seek backing from parliament at all? Sean O’Grady looks at the precedents...
In video: Thousands take to Yemen streets to protest UK and US strikes on Houthi rebels
Thousands took to the streets in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, as protests erupted condemning the US and UK strikes on Houthi Rebels in their country. The Royal Air Force targeted rebels in Yemen in strikes for the first time on Thursday 11 January, in response to weeks of disruptive attacks on ships in the Red Sea which began late last year. Tens of thousands of Yemenis gathered to hear their leaders condemn the strikes on their country and to chant their disapproval. The US and UK said the strikes aimed to “de-escalate tensions.” But Iran and numerous other countries in the region have voiced concern that unrest could worsen.
Houthis vow revenge after UK and US launch airstrikes on Yemen
Houthi rebels in Yemen have warned the West to expect bloody retaliation after a series of UK and US-led airstrikes against them, amid fears of dramatically escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Rishi Sunak said the action showed that the militants’ attacks on ships in the Red Sea could not be carried out with “impunity”, while foreign secretary Lord Cameron said they sent a “very clear message” to their backers, Iran.
British and American forces hit 60 targets in 16 locations in the early hours, taking out command centres and drone and missile sites. In response, the Houthis promised reprisals and said that UK and US interests were now “legitimate targets”.
Read details in this joint report from Kate Devlin, Kim Sengupta and Andrew Feinberg:
Houthis vow revenge after UK and US launch air strikes on Yemen
Rishi Sunak warns more missile strikes could follow as Iran-backed rebels say action ‘won’t go unpunished’ – after allies hit 60 targets in ‘proportionate’ response to Red Sea attacks
Watch: Thousands take to Yemeni streets to protest
Thousands take to Yemen streets to protest UK and US strikes on Houthi rebels
Austin ordered strikes from hospital
From his hospital room, defense secretary Lloyd Austin first orchestrated and then watched in real time as the US retaliatory attack on Yemen-based Houthi militants unfolded on Thursday night.
Mr Austin’s hospital-room leadership was the latest in a series of actions the defense chief has carried out from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he has been recovering from complications due to treatments for prostate cancer.
Mr Austin only revealed he had prostate cancer on Tuesday — the same day that the Houthis launched their most aggressive onslaught to date of 18 drones and missiles at commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea. That attack that set the stage for Thursday’s military operation.
Austin ordered strikes from hospital where he continues to get prostate cancer care, Pentagon says
From his hospital room, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin first orchestrated and then watched in real time as the U.S. retaliatory attack on Yemen-based Houthi militants unfolded Thursday night
US launches more strikes against Houthi militants in Yemen
The US has launched further military strikes on Houthi militants in Yemen, the day after attacking nearly 30 sites linked to the group.
US officials say that the second wave of strikes was carried out yesterday night and targeted a radar facility used by the Houthis.
It came after the Houthis fired an anti-ship missile towards a commercial vessel in the Red Sea.
Pentagon officials said earlier on Friday that the first wave of strikes had come from an aircraft carrier, two destroyers, a cruiser and a submarine.
Those strikes were carried out by the US and UK, with the support of Canada, Australia, Bahrain and the Netherlands.
My colleague Graeme Massie has more:
US launches more strikes against Houthi militants in Yemen
Second wave of strikes carried out by US unilaterally say officials
