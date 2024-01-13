✕ Close Aerial footage shows moment RAF Typhoon strikes Yemen military target

US forces conducted a strike against a Houthi radar site in Yemen aimed at degrading the rebels’ ability to attack maritime vessels, the American military said late yesterday.

The strike was conducted using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles and was aimed at degrading “the Houthi’s ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels,” the US Central Command said in a statement on X.

Earlier yesterday, a fresh missile attack on a Red Sea ship was reported after Houthi rebels warned that British interests were “legitimate targets” following the RAF and the US unleashing airstrikes.

The overnight bombardment by US and UK warplanes, ships and submarines was launched in response to weeks of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the vital Red Sea.

The US said the strikes, in two waves, took aim at targets in 28 different locations across Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, with president Joe Biden saying that they will “respond to the Houthis if they continue this outrageous behaviour along with our allies.”

The Houthis vowed fierce retaliation. Military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the strikes would “not go unanswered or unpunished”.