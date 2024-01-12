✕ Close Aerial footage shows moment RAF Typhoon strikes Yemen military target

A fresh missile attack on a Red Sea ship has been reported after Houthi rebels warned that British interests were “legitimate targets” following the RAF and the US unleashing airstrikes in Yemen.

The overnight bombardment by US and UK warplanes, ships and submarines was launched in response to weeks of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the vital Red Sea.

The Houthis vowed fierce retaliation. Military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the strikes would “not go unanswered or unpunished”.

And on Friday evening, the UK Maritime Trade Operations, which oversees Middle East waters, reported a new missile attack off Yemen.

It said the missile was fired towards a ship 90 miles southeast of Aden, Yemen, but the ship reported no injuries or damage.

A British maritime security firm said the militants had mistakenly targeted a tanker carrying Russian oil.

Rishi Sunak warned that Houthi attacks threatened the economy.

The prime minister and foreign secretary David Cameron did not rule out further strikes against the Houthis.