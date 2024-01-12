Yemen airstrikes latest: Fresh missile attack on Red Sea ship reported after Houthis vow revenge
Prime minister and foreign secretary do not rule out fresh action against Yemeni rebels
A fresh missile attack on a Red Sea ship has been reported after Houthi rebels warned that British interests were “legitimate targets” following the RAF and the US unleashing airstrikes in Yemen.
The overnight bombardment by US and UK warplanes, ships and submarines was launched in response to weeks of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the vital Red Sea.
The Houthis vowed fierce retaliation. Military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the strikes would “not go unanswered or unpunished”.
And on Friday evening, the UK Maritime Trade Operations, which oversees Middle East waters, reported a new missile attack off Yemen.
It said the missile was fired towards a ship 90 miles southeast of Aden, Yemen, but the ship reported no injuries or damage.
A British maritime security firm said the militants had mistakenly targeted a tanker carrying Russian oil.
Rishi Sunak warned that Houthi attacks threatened the economy.
The prime minister and foreign secretary David Cameron did not rule out further strikes against the Houthis.
Militants 'mistakenly hit Russian oil tanker off Yemen’
Houthi militants mistakenly targeted a tanker carrying Russian oil in a missile attack on Friday evening off Yemen, a British maritime security firm has said.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organisation said it had received a report of a missile being fired 90 nautical miles southeast of Yemen’s port city of Aden.
“The master reported a missile landing in the water 400-500 metres away, and being followed by three small craft,” the UKMTO advisory note said, adding that there were no injuries or damage.
Maritime security experts Ambrey said: “This was the second tanker mistakenly targeted by the Houthis whilst carrying Russian oil.”
Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi militants, who control much of Yemen, have launched wave after wave of exploding drones and missiles at Western commercial vessels in the Red Sea since mid-November.
War with Iran not inevitable, says UK ex-security adviser
Peter Ricketts, former government national security adviser, has said he does not think the UK and US strikes will escalate into a regional war with Iran.
Lord Ricketts told the BBC that the allies had calculated that action could be limited to dealing with the Houthis.
He added: “I don’t believe that Iran is looking to get involved in this. I think it suits Iran fine to have their proxies doing this to show that they are leading in the anti-Israel, anti-West stakes as far as the Muslim world is concerned.”
But Lord Ricketts warned that greatest risk of spillover is “extremist pro-Iranian groups in Iraq and in Syria who may well launch attacks on US bases there”.
Defence chiefs believe they may have stopped Houthis repeating attacks
The Pentagon appears cautiously optimistic that Iran-backed Houthis will be unable to replicate the type of complex attacks they recently carried out in the Red Sea.
US Lieutenant General Douglas Sims, director of the Joint Staff, said 28 locations had been hit, using more than 150 munitions.
“I know we have degraded (their) capability,” Sims said.
“I don’t believe that they would be able to execute the same way they did the other day. But we will see,” he added.
UK may need to strike again, says former Navy chief
Lord West, the former Royal Navy chief, backed the military action – but said Mr Sunak will have to be prepared to strike again if necessary.
The peer told The Independent: “What do we do if they [the Houthis] do the next attacks? Do we up the ante? That’s the next difficult decision. If they keep acting innocent merchant ships and our warships, then I think we will have to do something.”
Lord West, chief of UK naval staff from 2002 to 2006, played down the chances of a wider escalation with Iran.
“One of the reasons the Iranians boarded that oil tanker off Oman was because we had done nothing to the Houthis,” he said.
“I think the strikes will make Iran think, ‘Oh hang on – they do take it seriously’.
“I don’t believe it will escalate,” he added. “Opinion in the Arab street might be unfavourable. But there are terrorist groups who spend their time trying to kill us anyway, so it won’t change the threat picture that much.”
Analysis: Why Britain and US are attacking Houthis
The Houthis are part of what Tehran labels an “axis of resistance” - which includes Hamas and Hezbollah from Lebanon - against Israel, the US and the wider West. All you need to know about what’s happening and why:
Iran must feel pressure, says former UK Army chief
Former British Army chief Richard Dannatt backed Rishi Sunak’s “necessary” action against the Houthis, and said pressure should be put on Iran.
“If it wants to prevent escalation into the Red Sea, it’s up to Iran to rein back the Houthis,” he told the BBC.
Lord Dannatt said the UN Security Council’s permanent members – including China, France and Russia – had a responsibility to “take action to protect world interests”, adding: “The fragility of world chain supplies are being exposed in the Red Sea.”
Strikes could increase hostility to UK, warns ex-Middle East minister
Former Tory Middle East minister Alistair Burt has suggested that some groups in the Middle East will accuse the UK and US of trying to escalate conflict in the region along with Israel.
“We say we have dealt with the threat to shipping in the Red Sea, and that is correct. But that does not mean other people will believe us and will not have their own narrative. The Houthis will certainly link it to Israel and what’s happening in Gaza,” he told Sky News.
Mr Burt said it was “quite separate issue in my mind”, but he added: “So quite separately, the UK and US should now make very clear to Israel that its ground offensive in Gaza has got to come to an end.”
US do not expect a high number of casualties
A senior US military spokesperson has said they do not expect a high number of casualties given that missile launchers were positioned in rural areas.
The UK and the US hit just under 30 locations in Yemen, and are expecting Houthi rebels to make some attempt to retaliate.
Analysis: What happens if the Houthis fight back?
A pessimistic possibility is that the war in the Red Sea and for Yemen – a pitifully poor, broken country – now escalates, unpredictably, into a proxy war between the West and Israel versus Iran and its allies, writes Sean O’Grady:
Multiple reports of small boats approaching merchant ship near Aden
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization received multiple reports on Friday of small boats approaching a merchant ship 80 nautical miles (148 kilometers) southeast of the Yemeni port city of Aden.
“Two small boats are reported to have followed a merchant vessel for over one hour,” the advisory note said, adding the vessel reported that no weapons were sighted.
An incident had been reported earlier on Friday around 90 nautical miles southeast of Yemen’s port of Aden. UKMTO said authorities were investigating.
