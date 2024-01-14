✕ Close Aerial footage shows moment RAF Typhoon strikes Yemen military target

Sir Keir Starmer has backed Lord Cameron’s claim that “doing nothing” in response to Houthi attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea was not an option.

“They were ramping up and escalating… sitting back and doing nothing in that situation is not an appropriate response,” the Labour leader said.

He went on to say he does not want to “ramp up the rhetoric” but that he has “serious concerns” about Iran, which backs the Houthi rebels.

And he repeatedly called for Rishi Sunak to make a statement in parliament explaining the UK and US strikes on Monday.

It comes as the foreign secretary warned Britain could strike Houthi targets again if the rebel group continued to attack ship in the Red Sea.

Suggesting that the Iran-linked militants could force up prices in Britain, he said that not acting would be accepting that Houthi attacks could “virtually shut a vital sea lane with relative impunity”.

Writing for the Sunday Telegraph, he dismissed Houthi assertion that their attacks are linked to Israel’s war in Gaza as “nonsense”.