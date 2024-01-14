Houthi airstrikes live: Starmer backs Yemen action as he and Cameron say ‘doing nothing’ not an option
Cameron dismisses Houthi assertion of attacks linked to Israel’s war in Gaza as ‘nonsense’
Aerial footage shows moment RAF Typhoon strikes Yemen military target
Sir Keir Starmer has backed Lord Cameron’s claim that “doing nothing” in response to Houthi attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea was not an option.
“They were ramping up and escalating… sitting back and doing nothing in that situation is not an appropriate response,” the Labour leader said.
He went on to say he does not want to “ramp up the rhetoric” but that he has “serious concerns” about Iran, which backs the Houthi rebels.
And he repeatedly called for Rishi Sunak to make a statement in parliament explaining the UK and US strikes on Monday.
It comes as the foreign secretary warned Britain could strike Houthi targets again if the rebel group continued to attack ship in the Red Sea.
Suggesting that the Iran-linked militants could force up prices in Britain, he said that not acting would be accepting that Houthi attacks could “virtually shut a vital sea lane with relative impunity”.
Writing for the Sunday Telegraph, he dismissed Houthi assertion that their attacks are linked to Israel’s war in Gaza as “nonsense”.
Geordie Greig discusses return of ‘Rolls Royce’ David Cameron to UK politics
The Independent’s editor-in-chief Geordie Greig described David Cameron as a ‘Rolls Royce’ returning to politics during a new interview on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg this morning (14 January). “He’s smooth, he’s persuasive, he powers along”, Mr Greig noted, adding that there were ‘definitely bumps in the road’ - referring to the foreign secretary’s refusal to say how much he was paid by Greensill Capital. “Such a flatterer!”, Kuenssberg responded to the analogy, however, Mr Greig insisted we’d “seen it all before”. David Cameron also appeared on the show, as well as Labour leader, Keir Starmer.
Keir Starmer: ‘Doing nothing in Yemen was not an appropriate response’
When faced with previous comments about how Parliament should vote before any UK military action, Starmer insisted: “There’s no inconsistency here.”
“There will always be urgent situations where Parliament can’t be consulted beforehand,” he said.
Starmer explains why he backs government’s response to Houthis
Speaking on the UK’s attacks on Yemen, Sir Keir said: “It’s important to look at what Houthis are doing in the Red Sea. Those attacks are taking place. They were ramping up and escalating.
“Sitting back and doing nothing is not an appropriate way to respond and that’s why I back the operation the government briefed me on.”
Starmer calls for a ‘sustainable' ceasefire in Gaza
Laura Kuenssberg challenged Keir Starmer if it is time as Labour leader to call for a ceasefire.
Sir Keir said: “I do think we need a sustainable ceasefire. The question is how do we get there?”
He added that we need a “humanitarian truce” to allow aid to get in, as well as the release of all hostages held by Hamas.
However, when pushed once more, he confirmed he is not calling for an immediate ceasefire.
Lord Cameron: Red Sea military action ‘completely separate’ from Israel-Hamas war
Foreign secretary David Cameron claims that the UK’s action against the Houthis in the Red Sea is ‘completely separate’ from the Israel-Hamas war. Lord Cameron appeared on Sky News this morning (14 January), where he addressed claims that blocking the action of the Houthis shows a lack of compassion towards Palestine. “It’s unacceptable, we have to act, and there’s a very large number of allies that agree with that”, he said. Cameron claims that military action was a ‘last resort’ but hasn’t ruled out further intervention.
‘Are we getting into something we can’t get out of?'
Commenting on Lord’s Cameron interview, The Independent’s editor in chief said: “The worry is, are we getting into something we can’t get out of?
“What is being argued by both Cameron and Starmer is correct, but yes there are amber, maybe red, lights flashing.”
‘Calling for a ceasefire might make you feel better… but it is not going to be sustainable,’ Lord Cameron
Lord Cameron has said that calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas “can make you feel better”, but said “it’s not actually going to be sustainable”.
“You’re not really doing something that is going to bring this situation to an end,” the foreign secretary said.
He added: “I want it to be sustainable. And you can’t have a situation where Hamas are still in power, still launching rockets, still capable of launching terrorist attacks against Israel. “That’s not going to be a sustainable ceasefire.”
Foreign secretary defends not consulting Parliament on Houthi attacks
When asked why Parliament was not consulted on the Houthi attacks, Lord Cameron said it was necessary to take quick action to launch the strikes in Yemen for reasons of operational security.
He said “he doesn’t think it would have been right” to have a debate in Parliament before the strikes. However, there will be a statement in the Commons tomorrow.
Lord Cameron wants to send the Houthis ‘a very clear message'
Lord Cameron said the attacks on Yemen “send a very clear message”.
Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg on BBC, the foreign secretary said: “We are prepared to back our words with actions. That is what we want the Houthis to know.”
