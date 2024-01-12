UK and US bomb Houthi rebels in Yemen air strikes – latest
Both Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak have issued statements on the strikes carried out in the Red Sea
The US and the UK have launched scores of airstrikes against targets linked to the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group in Yemen, in a coordinated overnight assault using allied aircraft, ships and submarines.
Rishi Sunak and US president Joe Biden both issued statements in which they condemned the “reckless actions” of the Houthi group that has targeted dozens of international cargo ships in the Red Sea, a major artery of world commerce, since the start of Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.
Huge explosions were seen in Yemeni cities including Sanaa and Hodeidah in the early hours of Friday, with the US military saying 60 strikes were launched against 16 sites linked to the Houthis’ military operations.
Three weeks ago the US launched Operation Prosperity Guardian, a concerted effort to protect international shipping in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.
Late on Thursday, Mr Sunak held an emergency cabinet meeting, amid speculation the UK would launch strikes.
Following reports from the cabinet meeting, opposition MPs had called for a recall of Parliament before the UK took military action.
Government fears UK economy could shrink in face of attacks on shipping in Red Sea
The government fears the British economy could shrink in the face of ongoing attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, a major artery of world commerce.
The Treasury has modelled scenarios, such as crude oil prices increasing by more than $10 a barrel and a 25 per cent rise in natural gas, amid concerns another energy shock is possible if the disruption to cargo traffic spreads to tanker traffic, the BBC reports.
The price of Brent crude, which is the international benchmark for oil prices, shot up by two per cent to $78.94 per barrel on Friday, while the cost of US West Texas crude rose by 2.1 per cent to $73.55.
A shipping giant boss described “significant disruption” to global trade that is already being felt “down to the end consumer”.
Why are Britain and US attacking Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels?
The strikes came after the Houthis launched their largest attack on Red Sea shipping in what was the 26th attack since 19 November.
The Houthis claim that their assaults on shipping are aimed at stopping Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The Independent has compiled everything we know about the past couple of months of Houthi attacks and how they have affected global trade:
US and UK militaries have launched strikes on Yemen-based militant group which has been targeting commercial vessels and warships in the Red Sea
Jordan following developments with concern, foreign minister says
Jordan is following developments in the Red Sea region and their impacts on regional security with concern, state news agency Petra cited the country’s foreign minister Ayman Safadi as saying.
Houthis ‘bear responsibility of escalation in the region’, says France
France has reaffirmed its condemnation of Houthi strikes on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, calling for those to stop immediately in the wake of attacks launched by Britain and the United States against Houthi military targets in Yemen.
“With those armed actions, the Houthis bear the extremely serious responsibility of the escalation in the region,” the French Foreign Affairs ministry said.
‘Clearly Houthi attacks have to be dealt with,’ says Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has said he supports targeted strikes against Houthi rebels but called for a statement in parliament “at the first opportunity”.
Asked if the military action has his support, the Labour leader told BBC Radio 5 Live: “Yes it does. The government briefed me in a Cobra secure briefing last night about the action that was going to be taken that now has been taken.
“Clearly the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have to be dealt with, their attacks on commercial shipping, attacks on important trade routes and putting civilian lives at risk and therefore, we do support this action.
“I do think there needs to be a statement in Parliament, which isn’t sitting today so it’s for the government to make sure there’s a statement in Parliament as soon as possible at the first opportunity, to set out the justification, to set out the limits and scope of the operation.
“I also want to see a summary of the government’s legal position published as soon as possible, and I would hope that that can be published today.”
Watch: Royal Navy is underfunded, warns shadow defence secretary
Houthi strikes ‘necessary’ and ‘inevitable', says Blair-era national security adviser
Lord Ricketts, a crossbench peer who served as the UK’s first national security adviser under Tony Blair, has said targeted strikes against Houthi rebels are “necessary” and “inevitable”.
“I think it became inevitable when the clear warnings that the US and UK and others had put out over weeks were ignored by the Houthis,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
“And I think the final straw was that very complex and dangerous attack on the naval task force itself a couple of nights ago, I think at that point they couldn’t allow this to continue.
“It’s already having a major disruptive effect on this big maritime artery which carries 20% of all the world’s container traffic, as well as a lot of oil and gas exports, and therefore I think this attack was necessary, I think it was inevitable.
“I think they’ve tried to make it large enough to send a very powerful message, but equally being clear it’s targeted against the attacks on shipping, it’s not a declaration of war against the Houthis more generally.”
RAF Typhoon jets take off from Cyprus to conduct ‘targeted strikes’ in Yemen
The Royal Air Force has launched strikes against military facilities used by Houthi rebels in Yemen, with Rishi Sunak saying the UK will “always stand up for freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade”, reports my colleague Oliver Browning.
It marks the first time strikes have been launched against the group since it started targeting international shipping in the Red Sea late last year, and it vowed there would be retaliation.
Red Sea crisis: Which UK ships have been deployed to the area?
The Government is considering strikes on targets in Yemen in a bid to stop attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held an emergency cabinet meeting on Thursday night as the situation appeared to escalate.
A British warship joined three US ships and a French vessel last month in a bid to protect the ships in narrow strip of water between Yemen and east Africa, which is a key trade route, but the attacks have continued.
Here, we look at what ships have been deployed and which others may be sent there following Thursday night’s developments.
Read the full article here
UK government is considering striking land targets in Yemen in a bid to stop attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on ships
