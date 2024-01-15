Yemen airstrikes - live: US says Houthis targeted naval destroyer with anti-ship cruise missile
The UK and US launched targeted strikes on military facilities - but officials warn the Houthi militia maintain missile ability
Aerial footage shows moment RAF Typhoon strikes Yemen military target
A US fighter aircraft has intercepted and destroyed an anti-ship cruise missile launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen towards the USS Laboon destroyer in the Red Sea, according to the US Central Command.
The incident occurred off the coast of Hodeidah, a port city in the west of Yemen whose international airport was targeted in joint US-UK airstrikes last week.
Earlier, US officials warned the Houthis still had the capacity to launch missiles despite major airstrikes against nearly 30 locations on Thursday and Friday.
The UK joined the US-led operation in hitting more than 60 missile and drone targets in response to the group targeting ships in the Red Sea.
But despite around 90 per cent of the targets being hit, two US officials warned on Sunday that the group retained about three-quarters of its ability to fire missiles and drones at vessels using the narrow strip of water.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the New York Times reported that the two officials said only about 20 to 30 per cent of the Houthis’ offensive capability had been destroyed.
They said the difficulty was that many of the Houthis’ offensive weapons were on mobile platforms and could be moved or hidden.
It comes as Lord Cameron warned Britain could strike Houthi targets again if the rebel group continued to attack ships in the Red Sea.
ICYMI: Starmer calls for a ‘sustainable’ ceasefire in Gaza
Laura Kuenssberg challenged Keir Starmer if it is time as Labour leader to call for a ceasefire.
Sir Keir said: “I do think we need a sustainable ceasefire. The question is how do we get there?”
He added that we need a “humanitarian truce” to allow aid to get in, as well as the release of all hostages held by Hamas.
However, when pushed once more, he confirmed he is not calling for an immediate ceasefire.
ICYMI: Trump lashes out at ‘worst president’ Biden over Houthi airstrikes
Donald Trump lashed out at his likely 2024 general election opponent President Joe Biden after US and UK forces struck Houthi rebels in Yemen.
“So, let me get this straight,” the former president began in a post on Truth Social on Friday morning. “We’re dropping bombs all over the Middle East, AGAIN (where I defeated ISIS!), and our Secretary of Defence, who just went missing for five days, is running the war from his laptop in a hospital room.”
Secretary of defence Lloyd Austin has been criticised after spending days in hospital being treated for prostate cancer and being slow to notify the administration and the public.
“Remember, this is the same gang that ‘surrendered’ in Afghanistan, where no one was held accountable or FIRED,” Mr Trump claimed. “It was the most embarrassing ‘moment’ in the history of the United States. Now we have wars in Ukraine, Israel, and Yemen, but no ‘war’ on our Southern Border. Oh, that makes a lot of sense. Crooked Joe Biden is the worst President in the history of the United States!”
Trump lashes out at ‘worst president’ Biden over Houthi airstrikes
‘Now we have wars in Ukraine, Israel, and Yemen, but no ‘war’ on our Southern Border. Oh, that makes a lot of sense,’ former president writes in anti-Biden rant
ICYMI: ‘Are we getting into something we can’t get out of?’
Commenting on Lord’s Cameron interview, The Independent’s editor in chief said: “The worry is, are we getting into something we can’t get out of?
“What is being argued by both Cameron and Starmer is correct, but yes there are amber, maybe red, lights flashing.”
What happens if the Houthi rebels fight back?
When it comes to US military strikes, the UK is used to being a loyal, junior helper – but after coordinated action against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, London should be asking Washington: what’s the plan… and how do we get out of this one?
Sean O'Grady writes:
What happens if the Houthi rebels fight back?
When it comes to US military strikes, the UK is used to being a loyal, junior helper – but after last night’s co-ordinated action against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, London should be asking Washington: what’s the plan… and how do we get out of this one?
ICYMI: Foreign secretary defends not consulting parliament on Houthi attacks
When asked why parliament was not consulted on the Houthi attacks, Lord Cameron said it was necessary to take quick action to launch the strikes in Yemen for reasons of operational security.
He said “he doesn’t think it would have been right” to have a debate in parliament before the strikes. However, there will be a statement in the Commons tomorrow.
Mapped: How the US and UK attacks on Houthi rebels took place and what weapons were used?
After two months of continual Iran-backed Houthi attacks on commercial vessels, the US and the UK have launched more than 100 strikes against the militant group’s positions across western Yemen.
Huge explosions were seen in Yemeni cities including Sana’a and Hodeidah in the early hours of Friday, with the US military saying 60 strikes were launched against 16 sites linked to the Houthis’ military operations.
Below, The Independent looks at how the attacks unfolded and what weapons were used in the strikes:
How did the US and UK attacks on Houthi rebels happen and what weapons were used?
US and UK forces fired at least 100 guided missiles at Iran-backed Houthi positions across western Yemen
US says Houthis targeted naval destroyer with anti-ship cruise missile
A US fighter aircraft intercepted and destroyed a missile launched from Yemen toward the USS Laboon destroyer in the Red Sea, according to the US Central Command. The incident occurred in the vicinity of the coast of Hodeidah, a port city in the west of Yemen.
The US Central Command wrote on X: “On Jan. 14 at approximately 4:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), an anti-ship cruise missile was fired from Iranian-backed Houthi militant areas of Yemen toward USS Laboon (DDG 58), which was operating in the Southern Red Sea. The missile was shot down in the vicinity of the coast of Hudaydah by U.S. fighter aircraft. There were no injuries or damage reported.”
ICYMI: Lord Cameron wants to send the Houthis ‘a very clear message’
Lord Cameron said the attacks on Yemen “send a very clear message”.
Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg on BBC, the foreign secretary said: “We are prepared to back our words with actions. That is what we want the Houthis to know.”
ICYMI: ‘Calling for a ceasefire might make you feel better… but it is not going to be sustainable,’ Lord Cameron
Lord Cameron has said that calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas “can make you feel better”, but said “it’s not actually going to be sustainable”.
“You’re not really doing something that is going to bring this situation to an end,” the foreign secretary said.
He added: “I want it to be sustainable. And you can’t have a situation where Hamas are still in power, still launching rockets, still capable of launching terrorist attacks against Israel. “That’s not going to be a sustainable ceasefire.”
ICYMI: The Independent’s editor in chief on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
The Independent’s editor in chief Geordie Greig is on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg as the presenter interviews Lord Cameron and Keir Starmer.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies