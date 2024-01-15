US says Houthis targeted naval destroyer with anti-ship cruise missile

✕ Close Aerial footage shows moment RAF Typhoon strikes Yemen military target

A US fighter aircraft has intercepted and destroyed an anti-ship cruise missile launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen towards the USS Laboon destroyer in the Red Sea, according to the US Central Command.

The incident occurred off the coast of Hodeidah, a port city in the west of Yemen whose international airport was targeted in joint US-UK airstrikes last week.

Earlier, US officials warned the Houthis still had the capacity to launch missiles despite major airstrikes against nearly 30 locations on Thursday and Friday.

The UK joined the US-led operation in hitting more than 60 missile and drone targets in response to the group targeting ships in the Red Sea.

But despite around 90 per cent of the targets being hit, two US officials warned on Sunday that the group retained about three-quarters of its ability to fire missiles and drones at vessels using the narrow strip of water.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the New York Times reported that the two officials said only about 20 to 30 per cent of the Houthis’ offensive capability had been destroyed.

They said the difficulty was that many of the Houthis’ offensive weapons were on mobile platforms and could be moved or hidden.

It comes as Lord Cameron warned Britain could strike Houthi targets again if the rebel group continued to attack ships in the Red Sea.