Iran-backed Houthi rebels have struck a US-owned cargo vessel with an anti-ship ballistic missile off the coast of Yemen.

The attack involved three missiles, one of which struck the Gibraltar Eagle and caused a fire. There were no reports of injuries, US Central Command said.

The ship’s operator Eagle Bulk said that “as a result of the impact, the vessel suffered limited damage to a cargo hold but is stable and is heading out of the area”.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed the attack in a recorded television address, vowing to target all American and British ships.

Authorities have issued a warning to other boats in the Red Sea region.

It came after US fighter aircraft intercepted and destroyed an anti-ship cruise missile launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen towards the USS Laboon destroyer in the Red Sea.

The incident occurred off the coast of Hodeidah, a port city in the west of Yemen whose international airport was targeted in joint US-UK airstrikes last week.