Yemen airstrikes - live: US-owned ship hit by Houthi missile near Red Sea
A vessel has been damaged on the side as it sailed close to the Red Sea
Aerial footage shows moment RAF Typhoon strikes Yemen military target
Iran-backed Houthi rebels have struck a US-owned cargo vessel with an anti-ship ballistic missile off the coast of Yemen.
The attack involved three missiles, one of which struck the Gibraltar Eagle and caused a fire. There were no reports of injuries, US Central Command said.
The ship’s operator Eagle Bulk said that “as a result of the impact, the vessel suffered limited damage to a cargo hold but is stable and is heading out of the area”.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed the attack in a recorded television address, vowing to target all American and British ships.
Authorities have issued a warning to other boats in the Red Sea region.
It came after US fighter aircraft intercepted and destroyed an anti-ship cruise missile launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen towards the USS Laboon destroyer in the Red Sea.
The incident occurred off the coast of Hodeidah, a port city in the west of Yemen whose international airport was targeted in joint US-UK airstrikes last week.
Hizb ut-Tahrir should be branded terrorist organisation - Home Sec
The international Islamist political group Hizb ut-Tahrir should be banned as a terrorist organisation, the Home Secretary said, as he branded it “antisemitic” and warned it “promotes and encourages terrorism”.
James Cleverly’s proposal will be debated in Parliament this week and, if approved, the ban would come into force on Friday making Hizb ut-Tahrir the 80th organisation to be proscribed in the UK.
Founded in 1953, Hizb ut-Tahrir is a pan-Islamic fundamentalist group which has been banned in several Arab and Asian countries, including China, as well as in Germany. Austria banned symbols of the group in 2021.
With headquarters in Lebanon, the group also operates in at least 32 countries including the UK, United States, Canada and Australia, with a “long-term goal of establishing a Caliphate ruled under Islamic law”, the Home Office said.
Mr Cleverly said: “Hizb ut-Tahrir is an antisemitic organisation that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling October 7 attacks.
“Proscribing this terrorist group will ensure that anyone who belongs to and invites supports for them will face consequences. It will curb Hizb ut-Tahrir’s ability to operate as it currently does.”
The group had described Hamas as “heroes” – which “constitutes promoting and encouraging terrorism” – and has a “history of praising and celebrating attacks against Israel and attacks against Jews more widely”, the Home Office said.
Houthis say UK and US ships legitimate targets after strikes
Houthi rebels said they would expand their targets to include US and British ships as an anti-ship ballistic missile struck a US container ship about 100 miles off the Gulf of Aden, the US military confirmed.
The attack on the Gibraltar Eagle, later claimed by the Houthis, further escalates tensions gripping the Red Sea after American-led strikes on the rebels.
British and American ships had become “legitimate targets”, Nasruldeen Amer, a spokesman for the Houthis, told Al Jazeera on Monday evening.
“The ship doesn’t necessarily have to be heading to Israel for us to target it, it is enough for it to be American,” said Mr Amer.
“The United States is on the verge of losing its maritime security.”
The Houthis have previously said they would only target Israeli ships or those en route to Israel.
UK’s maritime agency reports incident off Eritrea's Assab
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organisation has advised vessels to transit with caution after a vessel reported being encircled in the Red Sea earlier today.
A small craft circled a vessel in the Red Sea about 57 nautical miles northwest of Eritrea’s Assab, forcing the ship to fire warning shots.
The vessel and crew were reported safe and are proceeding to their next port after security personnel on the ship “fired warning shots and small craft departed,” UKMTO said in an advisory note.
ICYMI: John Rentoul: Will war in the Middle East cast a shadow over a Starmer government?
The shadow cabinet is more deeply divided than it appears. Labour is still subject to less media scrutiny than the Conservatives, despite the widespread assumption that Keir Starmer will become prime minister this year.
Most Labour MPs are also more disciplined than most Tory MPs because they can feel election victory within their grasp, whereas the Tories are either fed up or have given up, and so are happier to be rude about each other in private and in public.
As ever in politics, Labour’s divisions are a mixture of the personal and the ideological, and foreign policy is one of the hidden fractures threatening the foundations of an incoming government.
US-led strike on houthis ‘one more terrible consequence’ of Gaza war, UN aid chief says
United Nations’ aid chief Martin Griffiths said that US-led strikes in Yemen are a “serious consequence” of Israel’s war in Gaza.
Mr Griffths said he is not blaming any side but it is disappointing to see the prospect of peace in Yemen “snatched away” from people, according to CNN.
“But it’s one more terrible consequence. And it is a really serious consequence of the war in Gaza,” he said.
Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel's 'spy HQ' in Iraq
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards fired a number of ballistic missiles at the “spy headquarters” of Israel in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, according to Iranian state media.
“In response to the recent atrocities of the Zionist regime, causing the killing of commanders of the Guards and the Axis of Resistance ... one of the main Mossad espionage headquarters in Iraq’s Kurdistan region was destroyed with ballistic missiles,” the guards said in a statement.
The elite force vowed to avenge the “last drops of martyrs’ blood”, referring to the killing of three members of the Guards in Syria last month, including a senior Guards commander, who had served as military advisers there.
The forces also “fired a number of ballistic missiles in Syria and destroyed the perpetrators of terrorist operations” in Iran, including the Islamic State.
The US State Department condemned the attacks near Erbil, calling them “reckless”.
But officials said no US facilities were targeted and there were no US casualties.
Why are Britain and US attacking Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels?
The US and the UK have carried out military strikes with aircraft, ships and missiles against targets linked to Houthis in Yemen,
The attacks came after the Houthis launched their largest attack on Red Sea shipping, one of 27 such assaults since 19 November.
Officials said that 21 missiles and drones were fired at warships and commercial vessels near the Bab al-Mandab Strait earlier this week, the southern bottleneck of the Red Sea, with US and UK warships blowing them out of the sky.
Here is what we know so far:
Houthi site damage before and after US-led airstrikes captured by satellite
New satellite images show the before and after of the Houthi sites hit by US-led airstrikes, which come as the group continually disrupt cargo in the Red Sea.
The Houthis claim to be targeting Red Sea vessels which are either owned by or heading to Israel, in support for Hamas in Gaza.
The group have already promised both the UK and US will face ‘retaliation’ for this week’s strikes, which they say has killed five and injured at least six.
PM accused of using ‘Islamophobic trope’ on Labour MP
Rishi Sunak has been accused of using an “Islamophobic trope” after he asked Labour’s Zarah Sultana to “call on Hamas and the Houthis to de-escalate the situation”.
Ms Zultana posted on X: “This is an Islamophobic trope – as if by being Muslim, I am responsible for Hamas and the Houthis – and then Tory MP Andrew Percy says: ‘Too many people give a free pass to the terrorists who perpetrated the worst murder of Jews *and we’ve just seen an example of that’
“Implying I had just “given a free pass to the terrorists”, which is categorically untrue – I’ve repeatedly condemned the October 7 attack – and again is an Islamophobic trope: without any grounds, suggesting I am supportive of Hamas.
“I then made a Point of Order, highlighting what he had said. Percy replied saying he hadn’t said that – you can see for yourself in the video – and that he “wouldn’t engage in this silliness”. So that’s x2 Islamophobic tropes + 1 gaslighting?
“Just another day as a Muslim MP.”
US ‘warned about Houthi danger’ - Yemen official claims
The US was warned about the dangers Houthi rebels posed to the Middle East before Israel’s war with Hamas but “they didn’t do anything”.
Vice president of Yemen’s UN-recognised government Aidarus al-Zubaidi said he met with American and British officials in September and told them that the Iran-backed militant group was rearming during a pause in fighting in its war with a coalition led by Saudi Arabia.
“They wrote everything down,” he said. “They didn’t do anything.
