✕ Close Pandora Papers: Biggest offshore data leak exposes leaders' hidden wealth

Rishi Sunak has said HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) will probe the information revealed by so-called “Pandora papers” reports after a huge trove of leaked documents laid bare the financial arrangements of the world’s super-rich and political elite.

The papers describe the investments and other financial dealings of hundreds of politicians, celebrities, business leaders and even drug dealers who have used tax avoidance, property deals or other schemes to hide their vast wealth.

The leaked information is contained in some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies around the world.

Mr Sunak, himself a wealthy former banker, told Sky News on Monday he had never benefited from any offshore schemes of the kind described by some of the leaks.

The chancellor added: “I've seen these things overnight as well and it's always tough for me to comment on them specifically given they've only just emerged, and of course HMRC will look through those to see if there's anything we can learn.”