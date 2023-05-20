Watch live as G7 leaders and guest countries gather for family photo in Japan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as G7 leaders and guest countries gather for a family photo in Japan on Saturday 20 May.

Leaders of the world’s richest democracies acted on Friday to stiffen sanctions against Russia, while a draft communique to be issued after their talks in the city of Hiroshima stressed the need to reduce reliance on trade with China.

They will be joined this weekend by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and have pledged to restrict any exports to Russia that could help Vladimir Putin’s ongoing invasion.

The G7 - comprised of the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada - will this weekend further debate strategy on the Ukraine conflict.

Japan has confirmed that Mr Zelensky’s decision to visit the summit in Hiroshima stemmed from his “strong wish” to participate in talks that will influence his nation’s defence against Russia.

