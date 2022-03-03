Motorcyclist dies following Co Leitrim road crash

A motorcyclist has died following a road crash in Co Leitrim.

The man in his 40s was fatally injured in the collision with a car on the on R208 close to Aghacashlaun, Carrick-on-Shannon at around 5pm on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination is to take place.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 30s, was not injured.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on (071) 9650103, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station