Motorcyclist dies following Co Leitrim road crash
The man, aged in his late 40s, was fatally injured in the crash at Aghacashlaun, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday evening.
A motorcyclist has died following a road crash in Co Leitrim.
The man in his 40s was fatally injured in the collision with a car on the on R208 close to Aghacashlaun, Carrick-on-Shannon at around 5pm on Thursday.
A post-mortem examination is to take place.
The driver of the car, a man aged in his 30s, was not injured.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on (071) 9650103, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station
