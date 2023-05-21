Several dead in stampede at El Salvador stadium
Nine people died in a stampede at an El Salvador football stadium, it was reported.
“The number of deaths after the stampede at the Cuscatlan Stadium amounts to nine,” the National Civil Police [PNC] posted on Twitter.
Local media reported that more than 100 have been injured in the stampede. Two are reportedly in critical condition and were taken to the nearest hospital.
Salvadoran health minister Francisco Alabi said on Twitter that emergency teams had been deployed and the injured were being transferred to local hospitals.
The stampede occured after fans tried to enter the Cuscatlan stadium in the capital San Salvador to watch a match between teams football teams Alianza and FAS on Saturday.
Alianza and FAS are two of the most popular football teams in the Central American country.
Mundo en Conflicto tweeted on Sunday that the fans outside the Cuscatlan stadium, in El Salvador, are “hindering the work of the ambulances by covering the exits and delaying the transfer of the injured”.
More follows.
