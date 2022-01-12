Woman killed in Co Offaly assault

Gardai are investigating a fatal assault on a woman on a canal bank in Co Offaly.

The incident occurred at approximately 4pm on Wednesday at Cappincur, Tullamore.

The body of the woman in her 20s remains at the scene. The scene will remain preserved overnight.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident, and he is currently being detained at Tullamore Garda Station.

The Office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been notified.

An incident room has been established at Tullamore Garda Station.

Gardai are appealing for any person with any information to come forward.

They are appealing to any persons that were in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore, County Offaly before 4pm on Wednesday to make contact with them.