Watch live view of Downing Street as Zelensky meets Starmer after Oval Office showdown with Trump
Watch a live view of Downing Street as Volodymyr Zelensky meets Sir Keir Starmer following the Ukrainian president’s explosive Oval Office showdown with Donald Trump.
Mr Zelensky arrived at London Stansted Airport on Saturday (1 March) following a disastrous meeting with the US President in Washington on Friday.
Mr Zelensky left the White House after a meeting collapsed when JD Vance accused him of having “disrespected” the US.
The Ukrainian president said Mr Trump wants the war to end “but no one wants peace more than we do” as he prepares to meet Sir Keir Starmer at Downing Street on Saturday.
Mr Zelensky said it was important he and Mr Trump were “honest and direct with each other to truly understand our shared goals” after he refused to apologised over his extraordinary exchange with Mr Trump and vice president JD Vance in the Oval Office.
European leaders have flocked Mr Zelensky’s defence, with Sir Keir expressing his “unwavering support” for Ukraine after speaking to both leaders.
