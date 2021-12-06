Kent State, Wyoming to meet in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Wyoming and Kent State will meet for the first time ever in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 21 in Boise

Wyoming (6-6, Mountain West) vs Kent State (7-6, MAC), Dec. 21, 3:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Boise Idaho

TOP PLAYERS

Wyoming: LB Chad Muma was named All-MWC first team with 129 tackles, three interceptions and one sack.

Kent State: QB Dustin Crum has thrown for 2,922 yards and 16 touchdowns, and RB Marquez Cooper has rushed for 1,080 yards and 11 scores.

NOTABLE

Wyoming: This is the fourth time in six seasons Wyoming has earned a bowl bid, making Craig Bohl the first coach in program history to take four teams to the postseason.

Kent State: The Golden Flashes won the Mid-American Conference Eastern Division championship before losing to Northern Illinois in the title game, 41-23. They’ll be looking for their second bowl victory in school history after beating Utah State in the 2019 Frisco Bowl.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Wyoming: Second appearance in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 17th bowl appearance overall.

Kent State: First appearance in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, fourth bowl appearance overall.

___

