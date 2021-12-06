Kent State, Wyoming to meet in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming and Kent State will meet for the first time ever in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 21 in Boise
Wyoming (6-6, Mountain West) vs Kent State (7-6, MAC), Dec. 21, 3:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Boise Idaho
TOP PLAYERS
Wyoming: LB Chad Muma was named All-MWC first team with 129 tackles, three interceptions and one sack.
Kent State: QB Dustin Crum has thrown for 2,922 yards and 16 touchdowns, and RB Marquez Cooper has rushed for 1,080 yards and 11 scores.
NOTABLE
Wyoming: This is the fourth time in six seasons Wyoming has earned a bowl bid, making Craig Bohl the first coach in program history to take four teams to the postseason.
Kent State: The Golden Flashes won the Mid-American Conference Eastern Division championship before losing to Northern Illinois in the title game, 41-23. They’ll be looking for their second bowl victory in school history after beating Utah State in the 2019 Frisco Bowl.
LAST TIME
First meeting.
BOWL HISTORY
Wyoming: Second appearance in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 17th bowl appearance overall.
Kent State: First appearance in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, fourth bowl appearance overall.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.