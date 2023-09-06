Sara Sharif’s stepmother speaks out for first time from Pakistan

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The step-mother of tragic Sara Sharif who was found dead alone at her home in Woking has spoken out for the first time as her family hides out in Pakistan.

Sara Sharif’s stepmother Beinash Batool read out a prepared statement sitting side-by-side with her husband Imran who police want to question in connection with the tragic death.

“Sara’s death was an incident. Our family in Pakistan are severly affected by what is going on

“All the media have been giving the wrong statements and are making up lies.

“Imran did not give a statement that Sara fell down the stairs and broke her neck.

“I’m very worried about Imran’s safety

“All the family are in hiding

“No-one is leaving the house as the adults are unable to leave their homes out of fear of safety. That is why we have gone into hiding.

“We are willing to cooperate with the UK authorities and fight our case in court.”

This is a breaking news story more to follow...