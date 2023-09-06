For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The stepmother of Sara Sharif has spoken for the first time since the 10-year-old girl was found dead at her home in Surrey on 10 August.

In a video, Beinash Batool reads a statement as she sits next to Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif.

“All of our family members have gone into hiding as everyone is scared for their safety,” she says, adding the family is “willing to cooperate with the UK authorities and fight our case in court”.

Police want to speak to Mr Sharif and Ms Batool, who are believed to have travelled from the UK to Pakistan the day before the girl’s body was found.

Mr Sharif is reported to have booked “one-way” plane tickets.