✕ Close Related video: Trade secretary says 15 hours a week of work outside of parliament is reasonable

Keir Starmer used PMQs to accuse Boris Johnson of being a “coward not a leader”, and “giving the green light to corruption”, after the PM once again refused to issue an apology for the part he played in Owen Paterson controversy.

In a boisterous Commons session, Sir Lindsay Hoyle instructed Mr Johnson to stop asking his opponent questions. However, after multiple instances of the PM turning the spotlight onto Mr Starmer, the speaker intervened to remind Mr Johnson he might be “the prime minister of this country” but is “not in charge” when in the chamber.

It comes before a Commons debate, tabled by Labour for this afternoon, on the issue of MPs’ second jobs after a tumultuous two weeks for the Conservatives, during which the party has been accused of various instances of sleaze and corruption.

Earlier, international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan made her position clear by suggesting it is “reasonable” for MPs to spend up to 20 hours each week on their secondary roles – less than a day after the PM sought to distance himself from the issue by backing a Labour move to ban MPs from performing consultancy roles altogether.