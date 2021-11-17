Boris Johnson news – live: Starmer brands PM a ‘coward not a leader’ over failure to apologise for sleaze row
Keir Starmer used PMQs to accuse Boris Johnson of being a “coward not a leader”, and “giving the green light to corruption”, after the PM once again refused to issue an apology for the part he played in Owen Paterson controversy.
In a boisterous Commons session, Sir Lindsay Hoyle instructed Mr Johnson to stop asking his opponent questions. However, after multiple instances of the PM turning the spotlight onto Mr Starmer, the speaker intervened to remind Mr Johnson he might be “the prime minister of this country” but is “not in charge” when in the chamber.
It comes before a Commons debate, tabled by Labour for this afternoon, on the issue of MPs’ second jobs after a tumultuous two weeks for the Conservatives, during which the party has been accused of various instances of sleaze and corruption.
Earlier, international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan made her position clear by suggesting it is “reasonable” for MPs to spend up to 20 hours each week on their secondary roles – less than a day after the PM sought to distance himself from the issue by backing a Labour move to ban MPs from performing consultancy roles altogether.
Three quarters of public concerned about corruption in government, poll suggests
Boris Johnson has said Britain is not a corrupt country, insisting that such accusations do a disservice to people living in corrupt societies.
But it seems the British public do not agree, with a recent poll finding that three quarters of the public are concerned by corruption in government.
Ashley Cowburn has more details:
PM ‘up to his neck in corruption’, says Rayner
Angela Rayner has accused Boris Johnson of being “up to his neck in corruption”, after not apologising for his role in the Owen Paterson scandal.
Here’s a tweet from the Labour deputy leader:
Hoyle urges Commons to be ‘respectful’
At a boisterous PMQs, the speaker has told MPs “to gain respect” for the chamber.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle said that he - and not the prime minister - was in charge of the House.
Describing the mood in the Commons as “ill-tempered”, he also told the prime minister to retract an allegation of misconduct against Keir Starmer.
Mr Johnson appeared to ignore Mr Hoyle, instead levelling the pun “Misch-conduct” (based on Mr Starmer’s work for Mischon de Reya) at the Labour leader.
Speaker tells PM off for asking Starmer questions
In a heated PMQs, the Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle has interrupted Boris Johnson three times to tell him to stop asking Keir Starmer questions.
“It’s not Leader of the Opposition’s Questions,” he said.
Boris Johnson had attempted to ask Mr Starmer about his work as an MP for the law firm Mischon de Reya.
Labour leader asks Johnson to apologise for Owen Paterson debacle
Keir Starmer has urged the prime minister to apologise for his role in the Owen Paterson debacle.
The Holborn and St Pancras MP said that other ministers had said sorry for supporting a motion to stop Mr Paterson’s suspension for lobbying.
The Labour leader accused Boris Johnson of “giving the green light to corruption”.
After Mr Johnson refused to apologised but admitted he made a mistake, Mr Starmer said he was “a coward and not a leader”.
Starmer tells PM ‘trust matters'
Keir Starmer has warned Boris Johnson that “trust matters”.
The Labour leader said that the prime minister had a “lot of work to do” after the sleaze allegations of the past fortnight.
Mr Starmer narrowed in on rumours that the HS2 link between Manchester and Leeds will be scrapped, saying that this would be a breach of the government’s levelling-up agenda.
PMQs kicks off
Watch Keir Starmer take on prime minister Boris Johnson at this week’s PMQs:
British pies could be banned in EU, warns trade expert
From next March, it is possible that British pies will no longer be exported to the EU due to a new Brussels food safety regulation, a trade export has warned.
The policy requires meat products entering the bloc to “come from EU-approved establishments”.
Emily Rees, of the analysts Trade Strategies, said pies will not be accepted in Northern Ireland and the EU because they will lack the “necessary” origin certificate.
Tory environmental group investigates groping claims against Stanley Johnson
A Tory environmental group has said it is investigating claims that former MEP Stanley Johnson groped two women.
The Conservative Environment Network (CEN), which is made up of campaigners connected to the party, condemned the alleged behaviour.
The group said in a statement: “We take all allegations of inappropriate behaviour very seriously. We have clear internal processes for managing allegations of this nature, and these are currently being followed.”
Northern Irish public do not want protocol changed, minister told
Brexit minister Lord Frost has been told that the Northern Irish public do not want him to tear up the Brexit deal.
This comes after the latest Queen’s University Belfast poll indicated that support for the protocol was increasing, with 52 per cent of respondents in the territory in favour of it.
Despite the result of this survey, Lord Frost told BBC Radio Ulster: “I don’t think it’s true from the polls I’ve seen that there’s widespread support for the way the protocol is working.”
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone has the details:
