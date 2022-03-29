Uncovering Game of Thrones author George RR Martin’s real interests

George RR Martin really likes wolves. He’s also a fan of old railways, immersive art and Santa Fe. But none of these are the things that first spring to mind when you hear the name of the novelist best known for writing the books that inspired Game of Thrones.

So who is the real George RR Martin?

The New Jersey native began writing very young, selling monster stories to children in his neighbourhood for pennies and even doing dramatic readings. In high school, he became a fan of comic books and began collecting. Before long, he was writing fiction for amateur fan magazines.

His first ever professional sale was made in 1970 at the age of 21, with his story The Hero, published in the February 1971 issue of the sci-fi magazine Galaxy.

After studying journalism at Northwestern University in Illinois and several years of being a chess director, teacher and writer, Martin started working in Hollywood, where early jobs there included working on Twilight Zone and Beauty and the Beast at CBS. In the Nineties, he wrote the first volume of his A Song of Ice and Fire book series, which was later adapted into the HBO fantasy epic Game of Thrones.

Long before that, in 1979, Martin moved to Santa Fe. He was drawn to the city’s beauty, weather, and food scene.

He will be attending the first ever Santa Fe Literary Festival, will take place from 20 to 23 May, bringing together world-renowned authors, thinkers, and passionate readers.

He told The Independent: “I’ve attended many literary festivals and each one is different and has its own personality. It would be great to see the Santa Fe Festival become part of the traditions of the town and eventually grow into something as big as Edinburgh or SXSW in Austin, Texas. I love Santa Fe and I love books. Seems like the perfect marriage…”

In 2013, several years after Santa Fe’s famed Jean Cocteau Cinema shut down, the author bought the property and revived the venue. The cinema soon became a popular spot for author signings, and when the pile of books got too high in the lobby, Martin opened a book shop next door, called Beastly Books.

The store is named after Cocteau’s 1946 film Beauty and the Beast and the Ron Perlman-starring Eighties TV series of the same name that Martin wrote for.

In 2019, Martin became the Chief World Builder for Meow Wolf, a popular arts collective and entertainment company based in Martin’s hometown of Santa Fe.

Meow Wolf quickly became one of the best known names in the American art scene after it was founded in 2008. The company creates immersive and interactive experiences that “transport audiences of all ages into fantastic realms of story and exploration”.

Martin has been a supporter of the company over the years. In 2015, he pledged $2.7m to help transform a bowling alley into a 20,000-square-foot art installation called the House of Eternal Return, featuring secret passages.

Martin has been instrumental in giving advice to the collective’s artists on coming up with “mind-bending ideas” for their installations.

George RR Martin and his wife Parris McBride at the Emmys in 2011 (Getty Images)

The novelist is also one of the owners of Sky Railway, which used to be the Santa Fe Southern, a historic short-haul railroad originally built in the 19th century.

Last year, Martin wrote in his blog: “Largely moribund since 2012, the railway was acquired in 2020 by a group that included me, Bill Banowsky (founder of Magnolia Films and Violet Crown Cinemas), bestselling mystery author Douglas Preston, and five other prominent Santa Feans (Margaritas may have had something to do with our decision).

“We’ve been busy ever since restoring and refurbishing the cars, repairing the tracks and trestles, replacing old seats, fixing broken windows, even installing a new engine into one of our old locomotives. All of which took longer and cost more than we had originally anticipated… but hey, that’s pretty much always the case.”

Punters can travel the historic rail between Santa Fe and Lamy NM, and enjoy entertainers, music, great food, and drink along the way.

Martin and his wife Parris McBride are also huge supporters of the Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary (WSWS), an animal sanctuary in Candy Kitchen, New Mexico, USA, dedicated to rescuing and providing sanctuary for captive-bred wolves and wolf dogs.

The organisation, which Martin has made fundraising films for and has written about frequently in his blog, welcomes animals from all over the United States.

The inaugural Santa Fe Literary Festival will be taking place between 20-23 May 2022. The four-day event is set to explore issues at a time of extraordinary change – in politics, race, immigration, the environment, and more.