Aditya-L1: India launches first spacecraft to Sun – follow live updates
Final prepartions being made with launch scheduled for 11.50am local time
India is set to launch its first mission to the Sun this morning, just days after becoming the first country in history to achieve a soft landing of a spacecraft on the Moon’s uncharted south pole.
The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is an unmanned observation satellite that India’s space agency (Isro) wants to use to monitor the Sun’s activities, and learn more about how these impact space weather phenomena such as solar storms.
The launch is scheduled for 11.50am local time (7.20am BST) on Saturday morning and will take place at the same space centre in Sriharikota in southern India where the country’s historic Chandrayaan-3 moon mission was launched.
Isro says it will take Aditya – which means Sun in Hindi – around four months to reach its final position in a halo orbit around the Sun. It will first enter Low Earth Orbit before taking a more elliptical path and finally use onboard propulsion to push out into a region around the Sun known as the Lagrange Point 1 (L1).
L1 is located around 1.5 million km away from Earth and will allow Aditya a continuous and unobstructed view of the Sun.
India's solar mission can make 'big bang in terms of science', says expert
The Sun mission about to be launched by India's Isro has the capacity to make a "big bang in terms of science," said Somak Raychaudhury, who was involved in the development of some components of the observatory, adding that energy particles emitted by the Sun can hit satellites that control communications on earth.
"There have been episodes when major communications have gone down because a satellite has been hit by a big corona emission. Satellites in low earth orbit are the main focus of global private players, which makes the Aditya L1 mission a very important project," he said.
Aditya carries seven payloads designed to study the Sun: Know their function
Aditya carries with it seven payloads, the elements of the spacecraft specifically dedicated to producing mission data and then relaying that data back to Earth, which are designed to study the Sun from the special Lagrange Point 1 (L1) vantage point.
They will study the Sun’s photosphere, chromosphere and its outermost layer – the corona – using electromagnetic as well as particle and magnetic field detectors.
Four payloads will directly view the Sun while the remaining three are designed to carry out studies of particles and fields at L1.
Some of the objectives of the payloads include a study of the Sun’s partially ionised plasma, initiation of the mass ejections of particles – a process known as Coronal Mass Ejection – and to analyse solar flares.
Why is India sending a spacecraft to the Sun?
With Aditya – which means “Sun” in Sanskrit – India's space agency Isro hopes to observe the activities of the star closest to Earth for the first time from space, and observe its effect on space weather phenomena such as solar storms in real-time.
Because various radiations of the Sun do not reach the Earth’s surface, instruments on the planet are unable to detect such radiation, and solar studies based on these radiations could not be carried out.
However, scientists said the new probe can carry out observations of these solar radiations from outside the Earth’s atmosphere – from space.
The Indian agency hopes to fire the spacecraft into a halo orbit in a region known as the Lagrange Point 1 (L1), located about 1.5 million km away from Earth to obtain a continuous and clear view of the Sun.
What time is India's Sun mission launch?
The Sun observatory mission Aditya-L1 (Aditya in Sanskrit means the Sun) will be fired from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 11.50am IST (7.20am BST).
The ambitious launch comes less than two weeks after the Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander soft landed on the south pole of the Moon.
India about to launch spacecraft to Sun after successful moon landing
India’s space agency Isro is set to launch a new satellite today aimed at studying the Sun, just days after the country successfully landed a spacecraft on the Moon as part of its Chandrayaan-3 mission.
The country’s ambitious mission of landing a spacecraft on the Moon’s south pole – a feat achieved by no other country – will now be followed just days later by the launch of the Aditya-L1 satellite.
“The launch of Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is scheduled for September 2,” Isro, posted on X, formerly Twitter.
The mission is scheduled to take off via Isro’s PSLV XL rocket from India’s main spaceport, the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in southern Andhra Pradesh state’s Sriharikota.
Isro hopes to observe the Sun’s activities from space for the first time
Good morning and welcome to The Independent's live blog on India's Sun satellite mission launch, which is taking place in a couple of hours' time at 11.50am IST.
