Nasa scrubbed the launch of its Artemis-1 mission on Saturday, 3 September, with around two-and-a-half hours left on the countdown in Cape Canaveral, Florida (Nasa)

Nasa has scrubbed the second attempt to launch its Artemis rocket after failing to fix a leak.

The space agency was aiming to launch its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket as part of the Artemis programme that one day hopes to put humans back onto the lunar surface.

But technical problems once again caused the launch to be postponed, five days after the first attempt was scrubbed.

“A leak developed in the supply side of the 8-inch quick disconnect while attempting to transfer fuel to the rocket,” Nasa said, but is yet to give an update on when a new launch date will be set, though it could be as early as Sunday.

If successful, the spacecraft will launch off Earth and around the Moon, before heading back down to our planet 42 days later. This time, the Orion crew capsule is empty – but if this journey is successful, then a trip with humans on board is to come.