Artemis launch - live: Nasa scrubs second attempt after Moon rocket leak

Anthony Cuthbertson,Andrew Griffin
Saturday 03 September 2022 17:40
<p>Nasa scrubbed the launch of its Artemis-1 mission on Saturday, 3 September, with around two-and-a-half hours left on the countdown in Cape Canaveral, Florida</p>

Nasa scrubbed the launch of its Artemis-1 mission on Saturday, 3 September, with around two-and-a-half hours left on the countdown in Cape Canaveral, Florida

(Nasa)

Nasa has scrubbed the second attempt to launch its Artemis rocket after failing to fix a leak.

The space agency was aiming to launch its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket as part of the Artemis programme that one day hopes to put humans back onto the lunar surface.

But technical problems once again caused the launch to be postponed, five days after the first attempt was scrubbed.

“A leak developed in the supply side of the 8-inch quick disconnect while attempting to transfer fuel to the rocket,” Nasa said, but is yet to give an update on when a new launch date will be set, though it could be as early as Sunday.

If successful, the spacecraft will launch off Earth and around the Moon, before heading back down to our planet 42 days later. This time, the Orion crew capsule is empty – but if this journey is successful, then a trip with humans on board is to come.

1662223213

Nasa chief warns new launch date for Artemis-1 could be mid October

When questioned when the next launch window for the Artemis 1 mission might open, Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson refused to commit to a date, though warned it could be pushed back by more than a month.

“The mission management team is meeting this afternoon, they’re going to look at it, they’re going to see is there still a possibility now, or are they going to have to roll back into the vehicle assembly building,” he says.

“If they decide that’s the case, then it’ll be an October launch... Although the window opens in early [October], I suspect it will be more like the middle [of October].”

This is because there’s currently another launch planned for early October of a four-person crew to the International Space Station.

Anthony Cuthbertson3 September 2022 17:40
1662221951

‘This is part of the space business’ - Nasa chief

Nasa Administrator Bill Nelso is speaking on Nasa TV.

“We go when it’s ready. We don’t don’t go until then, and especially now on a test flight because we’re going to stress this and test it, and test that heat shield, and make sure it’s right before we put four humans up on the top of it,” he says.

“So this is part of the space business. I’ve told you before, it’s something I’m accustomed to on my flight... which was way, way, way back - we scrubbed four times. We were delayed for the better part of a month, but the sixth try was an almost flawless six day mission. So this is part of our space program: be ready for the scrubs.”

Anthony Cuthbertson3 September 2022 17:19
1662221655

Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson set to speak

We’ll hopefully be hearing from Nasa administrator Bill Nelson shortly. The former astronaut did the same following the scrubbed Artemis-1 launch attempt on Monday, offering wise words on the importance of not launching “until it’s right”.

Anthony Cuthbertson3 September 2022 17:14
1662221187

Nasa’s official scrub statement for Artemis 1 launch

Here’s the full statement from Nasa following the launch attempt scrub of the Artemis 1 mission:

The launch director waived off today’s Artemis 1 launch attempt at approximately 11.17am EDT. Teams enountered a liquid hydrogen leak while loading the propellent into the core stage of the Space Launch System rocket.

Multiple troubleshooting efforts to address the area of the leak by reseating a seal in the quick disconnect where liquid hydrogen is fed into the rocket did not fix the issue. Engineers are continuing to gather additional data.

Nasa
Anthony Cuthbertson3 September 2022 17:06
1662220294

Nasa’s news conference expected at 4pm ET

The post scrub news conference is expected to take place at 4pm ET (9pm BST).

Hopefully we’ll learn more about when the next launch attempt might be, though maybe it will just be more info on what actually went wrong today. Either way we’ll be sticking around to find out and will bring you all the latest updates right here.

Anthony Cuthbertson3 September 2022 16:51
1662219508

Nasa to hold press conference following Artemis-1 launch scrub

Nasa has said it will hold a press conference later today to give more details about today’s scrub, and give updates about when a new launch date can be expected.

If it’s anything like the press conference following Monday’s launch scrub, the US space agency is unlikely to set an actual date for the new launch until all the issues have been identified and resolved.

Multiple troubleshooting efforts have so far been unsuccessful in solving the problem with the liquid hydrogen leak today.

Anthony Cuthbertson3 September 2022 16:38
1662219051

Nasa gives update on scrubbed Artemis launch

Artemis launch control has just put out the following message:

The second launch attempt of Space Launch System and Orioin space craft has been scrubbed. Launch director Blackwell-Thompson made the decision... Her team is now working to detank the rocket. Luquid oxygen reached 10 per cent filled, core stage only made it to roughly 1 per cent before the hydrogen leak was detected. The team is focussed and working dilligently.

Artemis launch control
Anthony Cuthbertson3 September 2022 16:30
1662218492

BREAKING: Nasa scrubs Artemis launch

Nasa forced to cancel its Moon rocket launch after leak

Nasa has postponed its attempt to go back to the Moon – again.

Anthony Cuthbertson3 September 2022 16:21
1662217683

Launch director says decision has not yet been made

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, the launch director, has received the recommendation to scrub the launch but has not yet made a decision, according to Nasa’s live stream. She will not yet decide that today’s launch has been scrubbed.

She still has some further conversations she wants to have about the rocket, Nasa said. It did not say what those conversations were: it’s possible they relate not to whether the rocket will go today (that seems very unlikely) but what will happen to it after, and whether Nasa will try to launch tomorrow or give up and roll the rocket back to its assembly building.

Andrew Griffin3 September 2022 16:08
1662217027

Engineering team says ‘no go’ to today’s launch

Engineering teams have presented their belief that today’s launch is “no go” – it should be scrubbed. They only recommend that to Nasa’s leaders, who must make the final decision, but you can probably guess what that decision is going to be.

Andrew Griffin3 September 2022 15:57

