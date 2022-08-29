Artemis launch – live: Nasa begins countdown for launch of Moon rocket
Momentous lift off of Atemis 1 mission as Nasa live stream reveals potential issues with core stage
The countdown is underway for Nasa’s Artemis 1 mission.
Lift off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida is set for 08.33 local time (13.33 BST) on Monday, 29 August, but a two hour launch window gives some flexibility in case of set backs.
Current weather conditions are favourable, with an 80 per cent chance of staying clear for the scheduled launch time.
These chances decrease as the launch window progresses, with rain showers and electrical storms among the potential threats that may compromise today’s mission.
Artemis 1 is the first flight for Nasa’s fiant Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion capsule, serving as a crucial test for making sure all the related systems function properly in space ahead of the first humans climbing aboard Artemis 2 in 2023.
You can follow all the latest news and updates in our live blog below, and watch a live stream of the Artemis 1 rocket launch from Nasa TV at the top of this page.
Artemis 1 launch
The issues with filling the core stages have been sorted, however it looks like there will be a delay to the scheduled 08.33 (13.33 BST) launch time.
“We’re in really great shape,” says Nasa’s launch director, adding that the lift off time will be set once they reach T-minus 10 minutes on the countdown. At this point, the launch will be put on hold until everything is in place for the final coundown to begin. Luckily, the launch window allows for some flexibility.
“We’ve got quite a bit of work left,” Nasa’s launch director says. “We need to evaluate once we get there.”
Artemis 1 launch
Nasa’s Artemis Moon program is about to change the future of humanity in space, writes The Independent’s Jon Kelvey in a wide-ranging feature about today’s mission.
As the countdown approaches 150 minutes, it offers a reminder of the significance of today’s launch.
For starters, it will be the biggest rocket ever launched, pulling 39.1 meganewtons of thrust. That’s 15 per cent more than the Saturn V rockets used during the Apollo missions to the Moon.
You can read the full story here:
Nasa’s Artemis launch is about to change the future of humanity in space
If Nasa’s plans to launch the biggest rocket the world has ever seen feel like a secret, they won’t stay that way for long
Artemis 1 launch
Both H2 and O2 tanks nearly completely filled, Nasa says.
The liquid hydrogen and oxygen tanks – the largest tanks part of any rocket – are filling fast towards completion, the space agency noted in a broadcast.
“You will see vapour coming that’s because both tanks are boiling and that’s normal. You can see good flow coming from the vent at the top,” Nasa said.
Artemis 1 launch
Teams are looking at tanking operations closely as both H2 and O2 tanks are filling fast.
Nasa updated that the Artemis 1 space launch system’s H2 tank is more than half filled and the liquid oxygen tank over three-fourths full.
“Both liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen are currently in fast fill. Teams are monitoring closely,” the agency tweeted.
Teams are working towards a two-hour launch window opening at 8:33 AM EDT from Launch Pad 39B at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Artemis 1 launch
Engineers troubleshoot liquid hydrogen leak during rocket fuelling.
Nasa troubleshoots a spike in the leak of liquid hydrogen observed during the transition from slow fill to fast fill of the Artemis I space launch system.
A similar issue was identified in an earlier wet dress rehearsal, the agency said, adding that it may not necessarily be the same cause.
“The leak is at an acceptable level and we have returned to fast fill operations,” it added.
Artemis 1 launch
Nasa’s countdown has just passed the four hour mark, though the launch team has been forced to stop the flow of liquid hydrogen after an overpressure alarm was sounded at the Space Launch System core stage.
Roughly 537,000 gallons of liquid hydrogen need to be pumped into the core stage ahead of lift off, with any delays meaning the launch of Aremis 1 could be pushed back to further in the window, or even postponed altogether.
This graphic gives the latest view of the filling of the liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen core stages:
How the Artemis mission Orion spaceship compares with Apollo spacecraft
Nasa expects to send astronauts to the lunar surface sometime in 2025 in its Artemis III mission aboard its Orion spacecraft.
Compared to the Apollo spacecraft that took astronauts, including Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin to the Moon, Nasa expects Orion to fly to the Moon and beyond.
Orion is also heavier and more spacious than Apollo enough to house four to six astronauts.
While Apollo was limited by the digital technology of the 1960s, Nasa says Orion’s computer is nearly 4,000 times more powerful than the one on Apollo.
Read more comparisons of the two spacecraft in this story by The Independent’s Jon Kelvey.
How Nasa’s new Moon spaceship Orion compares with the Apollo spacecraft
Nasa’s new spaceship headed for the Moon looks a lot like the Apollo spacecraft of the 1960s, but takes advantage of a half century of technology advances
Liquid hydrogen fuelling started
Slow fill for liquid hydrogen into the Artemis I mission rocket has begun.
“We are currently at 8 per cent filled on the liquid oxygen front and activity has kicked off on the liquid hydrogen side,” Nasa announced in its broadcast.
“We are at the ‘fast stage’ of liquid oxygen and slow stage of liquid hydrogen fuelling – two important milestones to getting the rocket tanked,” the agency said.
Liquid oxygen fuelling has begun
Nasa has begun the slow fill of liquid oxygen of the Artemis I mission rocket.
“Core stage liquid oxygen slow fill has now begun. Liquid hydrogen to follow. This operation will take roughly 3-4 hours,” the space agency noted in a tweet.
Liquid oxygen (LOX) is the oxidiser to make the liquid hydrogen (LH2) burn. The two chemicals together make the propellant.
Nasa announces plans to send humans beyond Mars ahead of Moon mission launch
On Sunday, ahead of Nasa’s Artemis I Moon mission launch, the agency unveiled the organisation’s long-term ambitions to go beyond Mars and lay the foundations for a “presence throughout the solar system.”
“With Artemis I launch we are at a historic inflection point poised to begin the most significant series of science and human exploration missions in over a generation,” Nasa associate administrator for technology Bhavya Lal said.
Nasa unveils plans to send astronauts beyond Mars ahead of Artemis I mission to moon
‘Our goal isn’t to just go visit a place, it’s to bring the solar system and beyond into our economic realm’
“We are making sure that the agency’s architecture for human exploration is rooted in long-term mission - that of sustained human presence on Moon, Mars, and throughout the solar system,” she added.
