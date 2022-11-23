Disabled British man selected for astronaut training by European Space Agency
John McFall will join the space training corps to see if he can be the first disabled person to go into space.
A disabled British man has been selected to take part in the astronaut training programme by the European Space Agency.
John McFall will join the space training corps to see if he can be the first disabled person to go into space, in what would be a world first.
Also joining the class of 2022 as a career astronaut is British astronomer Rosemary Coogan.
She is among the six career astronauts to join the ESA workforce as permanent staff members.
More than 22,500 people applied to join the programme, with the largest number coming from France (7,087), followed by Germany (3,695), and the UK (2,000).
Following a comprehensive screening phase, 1,361 people were invited to phase two of ESA’s astronaut selection, which was narrowed down to just over 400 applicants during phase three.
During ESA’s last call for astronauts in 2008, the number of applicants who provided a medical certificate and finalised their online application form was 8,413.
Tim Peake was among those selected – becoming the first British astronaut to be part of the ESA corps.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.