Disabled British man selected for astronaut training by European Space Agency

John McFall will join the space training corps to see if he can be the first disabled person to go into space.

Nilima Marshall
Wednesday 23 November 2022 15:16
A disabled British man has been selected to take part in the astronaut training programme by the European Space Agency (ESA/PA)
A disabled British man has been selected to take part in the astronaut training programme by the European Space Agency (ESA/PA)
(PA Media)

A disabled British man has been selected to take part in the astronaut training programme by the European Space Agency.

John McFall will join the space training corps to see if he can be the first disabled person to go into space, in what would be a world first.

Also joining the class of 2022 as a career astronaut is British astronomer Rosemary Coogan.

She is among the six career astronauts to join the ESA workforce as permanent staff members.

More than 22,500 people applied to join the programme, with the largest number coming from France (7,087), followed by Germany (3,695), and the UK (2,000).

Following a comprehensive screening phase, 1,361 people were invited to phase two of ESA’s astronaut selection, which was narrowed down to just over 400 applicants during phase three.

During ESA’s last call for astronauts in 2008, the number of applicants who provided a medical certificate and finalised their online application form was 8,413.

Tim Peake was among those selected – becoming the first British astronaut to be part of the ESA corps.

