The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), which makes its closest approach to Earth on 1 February, 2023, has a tail that appears to glow green (Nasa/MSFC)

A green comet is about to fly past Earth before disappearing from our Solar System, never to be seen again.

In the early hours of 1 February, 2023, the comet will make its closest approach to Earth. At a relatively close 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) from Earth, it will offer a rare opportunity for skygazers to witness a comet.

The C/2022 E3 (ZTF) comet is so rare that woolly mammoths and saber-toothed tigers were still roaming the Earth when it last swept by our planet 50,000 years ago.

At its perigee on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, the green comet will have a brightness value of magnitude +4.7, meaning it will be possible to see it with the naked eye, weather permitting.

