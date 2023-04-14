Jump to content

Jupiter Juice launch – live: ESA to launch rocket searching for alien life on moons after weather delay

European mission will scan distant worlds for signs they are inhabited

Andrew Griffin
Friday 14 April 2023 09:38
(European Space Agency)

The European Space Agency is headed to Jupiter – and hoping to find aliens.

The ESA is launching a new mission, from its spaceport in French Guiana, facing a second attempt to light the rocket carrying it after the first was cancelled because of lightning.

The mission, named Juice or Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, will make observations both of the planet itself as well as its icy moons, Ganymede, Callisto and Europa.

It will do so using an array of equipment that researchers hope could allow for an unprecedentedly good view of the worlds.

That, in turn, could give insight into whether there is life elsewhere in our solar system. Those moons are thought to be one of the prime candidates for alien life – and we might finally get a good enough look to know if they are inhabited.

The mission will depart at 1.14pm UK time on Friday, and is available to watch online on ESA’s YouTube channel. There will be full coverage on all the latest updates below.

1681459348

Friday brings a second attempt

Friday brings with it a second attempt at the launch, and engineers will be hoping that the weather is more co-operative. But they might not know until just before: Thursday’s launch was called off with ten minutes to go.

The launch will be at 1.14pm, UK time. That’s just a minute earlier than was scheduled for Thursday.

Andrew Griffin14 April 2023 09:02
1681389895

‘Not what we hoped for,’ says ESA head

Josef Aschbacher, director general of the European Space Agency, tweeted: “Not what we hoped for, but this is part of the game.

“Hopefully tomorrow we have clearer skies.”

Andrew Griffin13 April 2023 13:44
1681388866

Launch postponed for same time on Friday

Almost as quickly as the launch was postponed, it got a new date. Here’s our story on both the cancellation and then second attempt.

Read the full story here.

Andrew Griffin13 April 2023 13:27
1681387709

JUICE launch cancelled for today

The JUICE launch will not go ahead today. The risk of lightning meant that engineers were afraid about the safety of the rocket.

Instead, it will be pushed back until Friday. The launch is scheduled for one minute earlier than it was today: 9.14pm eastern time, or 1.14pm in the UK.

The announcement came with 10 minutes to go. The circumstances of liftoff meant that ESA had no time for delay – there was only a one minute window for the launch.

Andrew Griffin13 April 2023 13:08
1681387544

10 minute warning

There’s 10 minutes until JUICE is scheduled to start its long journey from French Guiana.

Andrew Griffin13 April 2023 13:05
1681387152

Launch imminent – but findings a long way off

JUICE is about to set off, in about 20 minutes. You’ll be able to follow the launch live here and on YouTube.

But it will be a long time before we actually get any information back. The spacecraft won’t arrive at Jupiter until 2031, and we will start receiving information the following year. The mission is scheduled to last for four years.

Andrew Griffin13 April 2023 12:59
1681386788

Mission is GO for launch

Engineers have checked in with all the teams responsible for the different parts of the launch, and they have all given the “go” ahead.

Now the spacecraft is just waiting on its launchpad – in French Guiana – which is scheduled for just over 20 minutes from now

Andrew Griffin13 April 2023 12:53
1681386493

Schedule for JUICE launch

Here, via the European Space Agency, is the schedule for today’s launch. (This is in Central European Time, so subtract an hour if you’re following from the UK.)

14:15 Juice launch on Ariane 5 14:42 Separation of Juice from Ariane 5 upper stage 14:51 Earliest expected time to acquire Juice’s signal 15:55 Solar array deployment expected to be completed

Andrew Griffin13 April 2023 12:48
1681380664

Tim Peake says mission will help ‘unlock the hidden mysteries of the universe'

Tim Peake, the British astronaut, says that he believes alien life is out there – and that this will help find it.

“This is such an exciting mission, with the power to inspire the next generation of scientists and explorers. What could be more inspirational than the search for extra-terrestrial life?

“Personally, I’m convinced that there is life out there, somewhere. We have already identified 50 billion stars likely to have planets with a habitable zone in this galaxy alone. If you consider that there could be as many as 200 trillion galaxies in the observable universe, the chance of Earth being the only planet supporting life is extremely slim in my view.

“The Juice launch is an important step in trying to unlock the hidden mysteries of the universe.”

Andrew Griffin13 April 2023 11:11
1681379651

Hello and welcome...

... to the Independent’s live coverage of the launch of the European Space Agency’s Juice mission.

Andrew Griffin13 April 2023 10:54

