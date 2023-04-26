A photo of the Moon taken from the ispace lander’s onboard camera from an altitude of 100km above the lunar surface (ispace)

A Japanese startup’s attempt to land the first ever commercial spacecraft on the Moon on Tuesday ended unhappily when the company’s crew lost communication with the craft. It now believes that the lander likely crashed.

Tokyo-based ispace planned to land a robotic spacecraft on the Moon as part of the Hakuto-R Mission 1, which launched on 11 December 2022 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The lander had been in lunar orbit since 21 March, with the touch down expected to take place at 5.40pm BST.

A live stream of the moon landing was broadcast on ispace’s YouTube channel at 4pm, offering people around the world to follow its progress — but the ispace crew lost communication with the craft were lost as it was supposed to land on the moon.

“We have to assume that we did not complete the landing,” an ispace spokesperson says. “Our engineers will continue to investigate the situation.”

Later in the day, the company said there is a “high probability” that the lander crashed.