Moon landing today – live: Japanese lunar lander may have crashed, company says after losing contact
Tokyo-based ispace plans to land a robotic lunar lander on the Moon as part of the Hakuto-R Mission 1
A Japanese startup’s attempt to land the first ever commercial spacecraft on the Moon on Tuesday ended unhappily when the company’s crew lost communication with the craft. It now believes that the lander likely crashed.
Tokyo-based ispace planned to land a robotic spacecraft on the Moon as part of the Hakuto-R Mission 1, which launched on 11 December 2022 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The lander had been in lunar orbit since 21 March, with the touch down expected to take place at 5.40pm BST.
A live stream of the moon landing was broadcast on ispace’s YouTube channel at 4pm, offering people around the world to follow its progress — but the ispace crew lost communication with the craft were lost as it was supposed to land on the moon.
“We have to assume that we did not complete the landing,” an ispace spokesperson says. “Our engineers will continue to investigate the situation.”
Later in the day, the company said there is a “high probability” that the lander crashed.
ispace believes spacecraft likely crashed during landing
ispace believes that its lunar lander ultimately crashed around the time it was supposed to land on the surface of the moon on Tuesday.
“It has been determined that there is a high probability that the lander eventually made a hard landing,” ispace said in a statement.
Japanese lunar craft likely crashed during Moon landing, company says
Company officials lost contact with the lander just before it was supposed to set down on the Moon
Moon landing live: ispace update
Here’s the latest from ispace, still no confirmation either way.
Moon landing live: Stream comes to an end as investigation continues
The live stream is now over, with ispace signing off with the words: “Don’t forget, never quit the lunar quest.”
Moon landing live: 'We have to assume that we did not complete the landing’
There is still no confirmation of the landing, with ispace losing communication with the spacecraft right as the planned landing occurred.
“We have to assume that we did not complete the landing,” an ispace spokesperson says. “Our engineers will continue to investigate the situation.”
Moon landing live: ‘Please be patient'
Still no word on whether ispace has succeeded in landing a spacecraft on the Moon. A spokesperson says “please be patient” while we await confirmation.
Moon landing live: Still waiting for confirmation
We’re past the planned landing time, but we’re still waiting for confirmation that the mission succeeded...
Moon landing live: Lander reappears from far side of moon
We’re only minutes away from the planned landing now, as the craft emerges from the far side of the Moon. It is currently following an automated landing procedure, so it’s just a case now that all goes to plan.
“It seems that, if everything is going as expected, we should have entered the burn phase,” ispace says.
Moon landing live: ‘Ready for the landing sequence’
Everything is progressing as planned so far, with ispace saying the Hakuto-R Mission 1 is “ready for the landing sequence”.
Moon landing live: Communications with lander go dark
We’re around 45 minutes away from the landing attempt. The ispace lander is currently on the other side of the Moon, so we won’t be hearing from it for another 30 minutes.
Until then, we’re hearing from figures from the company and the broader space industry in a mix of live broadcasts and pre-recorded interviews.
Moon landing live: ispace launches stream
Half an hour later than scheduled, ispace has launched its live stream of the final stages of its Hakuto-R Mission 1.
You can watch it here:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies