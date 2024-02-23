Odysseus becomes first private spacecraft to land on the Moon

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A lunar lander built by a US spaceflight company has become the first privately owned spacecraft to land on the Moon.

Intuitive Machines’s Nova-C Odysseus lander touched down on the Moon’s south pole region at 23.23pm UK time on Thursday.

The moment also marked the first US Moon landing since the final mission of the Apollo programme, Apollo 17, more than 50 years ago.

The news was confirmed by Intuitive Machine’s chief executive Steve Altemus, who said: “I know this was a nail biter but we are on the on the surface and we are transmitting.

“Welcome to the Moon.”

The spacecraft blasted off last week from Cape Canaveral in Florida on top of a Falcon 9 rocket made by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX.

Odysseus is a hexagonal cylinder about 13ft (4m) tall and 5ft (1.57m) wide – about the size of a British phone box – and weighs 1,488lb (675kg).

It is part of Nasa’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, which aims to involve commercial companies in the exploration of the Moon.

The spacecraft landed on Malapert A, a crater 186 miles from the Moon’s south pole.

The pole is thought to contain water ice, which would be a valuable resource for future human exploration.

Odysseus is expected to operate for roughly a week before the lunar night sets on the south pole.

On board are 12 payloads including a Nasa instrument known as Scalpss (Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies), a four-camera system which aims to capture Odysseus’s descent to the lunar surface.

The lander is carrying a set of 125 tiny sculptures, called Moon Phases, created by US artist Jeff Koons.

It is insulated with a lightweight fabric, a shimmery gold material that normally lines the inside of ski jackets, made by US company Columbia Sportswear.

It comes six weeks after another US spacecraft, Peregrine, failed to touch down after a fuel leak.

Until now, controlled Moon landings have only been performed by government agencies including the US, Soviet Union, China, India and Japan.

A second Intuitive Machines mission slated to lift off next month, with aim to drill for resources at the Moon’s south pole.