Nasa boss says he believes in aliens during UFO hearings

Nasa’s chief says he believes that aliens are real and waiting to be found.

Bill Nelson was speaking after the publication of a report by a panel assembled to look into Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), the official names for UFOs, or unexplained objects spotted in the sky.

That report found that while some UAPs remain unexplained, more data is found to understand where they have come from.

Mr Nelson said that his “personal answer” is that there are vast numbers of inhabited planets throughout the universe.

“With the James Webb [telescope] looking at the exoplanets, we are now beginning to discover, and somewhere out there we will discover, another medium-sized stony planet around a medium-sized sun or star at just the right distance... that has carbon, that will have a habitable atmosphere,” he said.

“If you ask me do I believe there’s life in a universe that is so vast that it’s hard for me to comprehend how big it is, my personal answer is yes. But I asked some of our scientists: What is the mathematical probability that there is life out there in the universe? And if you calculate in billions of stars in billions of galaxies that there’s replicated in what I just said, another stony planet, the answer was ‘at least a trillion’. That’s from our scientists.”