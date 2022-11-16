Artemis launch - live: Nasa to try and launch its beleaguered Moon rocket once again
Nasa is trying once more to launch its troubled Moon rocket.
The Artemis mission was originally due to launch in August, but ran into a series of issues including bad weather and gas leaks that forced it to be repeatedly delayed.
Now the space agency will try again in a launch window that opens in the middle of the night on Wednesday, local time.
If successful, the spacecraft will take off from Florida and head for a trip around the Moon, before coming back down to Earth.
As it does so, it will test the equipment that Nasa hopes will one day take humanity back to the Moon – with a view to using it that as one step on the way to Mars.
Watch launch live on Nasa TV
Nasa is providing live coverage of the launch through Nasa TV. You can find that below.
Orion separates from rocket
Orion, the capsule that will one day contain astronauts, has separated from the main rocket and is now flying free.
Rocket booster separate
Just over two minutes over and the two solid rocket boosters on the side of the rocket have separated.
Rocket heading up into space
Artemis I is currently experiencing “max Q” – that’s the point at which it experiences the most atmospheric pressure, an important milestone.
It’s travelling at more than 1,000mph.
LIFTOFF
Artemis 1 has lifted off.
90 seconds to go
The rocket’s core stage is now running on its own power. 90 seconds to go.
More equipment switching on
Everything is progressing towards launch in just over three minutes.
Flight termination system armed
Another big moment as the termination system switches on. That would allow the rocket to be blown up by the Space Force if something went wrong during launch.
6 minutes until launch
Everything is back on track and we are progressing to launch at about 48 past the hour.
Rocket is ‘go’ for launch
The Artemis rocket is ‘go’ for launch, says director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson.
“On behalf of all the men and women across our great nation,” she says it’s time to get going!
We should have a new launch time soon.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies