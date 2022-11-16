Jump to content

Liveupdated1668581840

Artemis launch - live: Nasa to try and launch its beleaguered Moon rocket once again

Andrew Griffin
Wednesday 16 November 2022 06:57
Comments
<p>NASA Moon Rocket Explainer</p>

NASA Moon Rocket Explainer

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Nasa is trying once more to launch its troubled Moon rocket.

The Artemis mission was originally due to launch in August, but ran into a series of issues including bad weather and gas leaks that forced it to be repeatedly delayed.

Now the space agency will try again in a launch window that opens in the middle of the night on Wednesday, local time.

If successful, the spacecraft will take off from Florida and head for a trip around the Moon, before coming back down to Earth.

As it does so, it will test the equipment that Nasa hopes will one day take humanity back to the Moon – with a view to using it that as one step on the way to Mars.

1668579329

Watch launch live on Nasa TV

Nasa is providing live coverage of the launch through Nasa TV. You can find that below.

Andrew Griffin16 November 2022 06:15
1668581840

Orion separates from rocket

Orion, the capsule that will one day contain astronauts, has separated from the main rocket and is now flying free.

Andrew Griffin16 November 2022 06:57
1668581533

Rocket booster separate

Just over two minutes over and the two solid rocket boosters on the side of the rocket have separated.

(Nasa)
(Nasa)
Andrew Griffin16 November 2022 06:52
1668581444

Rocket heading up into space

Artemis I is currently experiencing “max Q” – that’s the point at which it experiences the most atmospheric pressure, an important milestone.

It’s travelling at more than 1,000mph.

(Nasa)
Andrew Griffin16 November 2022 06:50
1668581345

LIFTOFF

Artemis 1 has lifted off.

(Nasa)
(Nasa)
Andrew Griffin16 November 2022 06:49
1668581230

90 seconds to go

The rocket’s core stage is now running on its own power. 90 seconds to go.

Andrew Griffin16 November 2022 06:47
1668581107

More equipment switching on

Everything is progressing towards launch in just over three minutes.

(Nasa)
Andrew Griffin16 November 2022 06:45
1668581033

Flight termination system armed

Another big moment as the termination system switches on. That would allow the rocket to be blown up by the Space Force if something went wrong during launch.

Andrew Griffin16 November 2022 06:43
1668580944

6 minutes until launch

Everything is back on track and we are progressing to launch at about 48 past the hour.

Andrew Griffin16 November 2022 06:42
1668580665

Rocket is ‘go’ for launch

The Artemis rocket is ‘go’ for launch, says director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson.

“On behalf of all the men and women across our great nation,” she says it’s time to get going!

We should have a new launch time soon.

Andrew Griffin16 November 2022 06:37

