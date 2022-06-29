Nasa is about to release the ‘deepest image of the universe’ ever

Nasa is about to release the “deepest image” ever taken of the universe, it has said.

It is one of the many images that are currently being processed from the James Webb Space Telescope, Nasa announced.

The set of images will also include the telescope’s first ever “spectrum” taken of an exoplanet. Such images can reveal the makeup of those distant world’s atmospheres, and could help show which of them are habitable.

The James Webb Space Telescope’s first images are due to be released on 12 July – and scientists say those and the other pictures that follow could fundamentally change our understanding of the cosmos.

The announcement of the upcoming image was made by Bill Nelson, the Nasa administrator, who was speaking as part of a preview of those images two weeks before they are released. Mr Nelson announced that he had tested positive for covid hours before the press release was held.

The James Webb Space Telescope left Earth on Christmas Day 2021, after decades of planning and delays. It then flew to its appointed place in space, far from Earth.

Over recent weeks and months, engineers have been calibrating the telescope’s instruments and conducting tests to ensure that everything is working as expected. It has also been gathering data for its first images, and sending that down to engineers at the Space Telescope Science Institute for processing.

Nasa has said that it will reveal the first images on 12 July, at 10.30am local eastern time.