Nasa keeps finding its own trash on Mars

Jon Kelvey
Thursday 16 June 2022 22:35
Comments
<p>Nasa’s Perseverance rover just stumbled across a piece of foil from the descent stage that brought the rover to the Red Planet in 2021. </p>

Nasa’s Perseverance rover just stumbled across a piece of foil from the descent stage that brought the rover to the Red Planet in 2021.

(Nasa/JPL)

Nasa’s Perseverance rover recently ran into a surprise — a piece of shiny foil stuck to a rock on the Red Planet.

As Nasa tweeted from an account dedicated to the Perseverance rover, the team behind the rover mission thinks it’s likely a piece of a thermal blanket from the descent stage rocket that landed Perseverance on the Martian surface in 2021. But they don’t really know how it got to where it is now, a whopping two miles from where the rover landed.

It’s not the first time Nasa has come across the detritus of its own operations on Mars. In April, the Ingenuity helicopter that arrived on Mars with Perseverance came across the descent stage and landing gear that brought them both to the surface of the Red Planet. It’s the likely source of the piece of thermal blanket Perseverance just came across.

Recommended

All of the missions that have reached the surface of Mars have left material on the surface, including Nasa’s now defunct Opportunity and Spirit rovers, and the European Space Agency’s Schiaparelli lander that crashed on Mars in 2016. Nasa’s sample return mission, scheduled to bring samples of Martian soil back to Earth in the early 2030s, is the only mission currently scheduled to bring anything back from the Martian surface.

Nasa goes to great lengths to ensure its hardware is sterilized before flying to Mars to prevent biological contamination by Earth microbes, but spent piece of hardware are, for the time being, often necessary for getting spacecraft to the surface of other worlds.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in