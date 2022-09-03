Nasa forced to cancel latest Artemis launch attempt due to rocket leak
Nasa has postponed its attempt to go back to the Moon – again.
Yet another hydrogen leak forced the space agency to abandon its plans to launch its Artemis-1 mission on Saturday afternoon.
Engineers tried repeated tricks to force the leak to seal, with a variety of different plans over hours, but Nasa eventually abandoned the attempt.
Nasa had already been forced to “scrub” a previous attempt to launch its rocket on Monday. That was also the result of a separate hydrogen leak.
The space agency did not immediately announce when it would attempt to launch the rocket again. While it has another launch window open on Monday evening, it could be forced to roll the rocket back into its assembly building – which could lead to a delay of weeks or even months.
