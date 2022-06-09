Nasa to launch landmark study into unexplained phenomena in the sky
Nasa is to launch a landmark study into unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs.
The research comes after years of speculation about events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena.
In its announcement, the space agency stressed that there is “no evidence UAPs are extra-terrestrial in origin”.
But it said it was important to find out what they were in part because Nasa is required to ensure the safety of spacecraft.
The study will look at identifying available data, the best ways of collecting data, and how this will be used to move the understanding of unidentified flying objects forward.
It is expected to take nine months to complete, in collaboration with experts in the scientific, aeronautics, and data analytics fields.
“Nasa believes that the tools of scientific discovery are powerful and apply here also,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for science at Nasa.
“We have access to a broad range of observations of Earth from space – and that is the lifeblood of scientific inquiry. We have the tools and team who can help us improve our understanding of the unknown. That’s the very definition of what science is. That’s what we do.”
