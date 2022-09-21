Ethereal Neptune glows in latest Webb Telescope photos

Sign up to our free WhatsApp news alerts and daily briefing updates Sign up to our free daily WhatsApp news alerts Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

WhatsApp news alerts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The James Webb Space Telescope just revealed the planet Neptune like you’ve never seen it before, an ethereal, glowing orb graced by a halo, hanging in a dark sea of stars.

The image, released by Wednesday, shows the usually cool blue Neptune glowing from within in infrared light, with its moons and seldom-seen rings — the halo — plainly visible again the black backdrop of space. It’s the best view of Neptune’s rings since Voyager 2 swung by the planet in 1989.

“It has been three decades since we last saw these faint, dusty rings, and this is the first time we’ve seen them in the infrared,” Heidi Hammel, a Neptune system expert and interdisciplinary scientist for Webb, said in a statement to Nasa.

Hammel has been working on the Webb telescope project, with the expressed purpose of conducting observations of planets in our solar system, since 2002. . Her reaction to the new photo, which she shared Wednesday on the social media site Twitter, was ebullient.

Nasa shared different versions of the Neptune image

A close up cropping the image focused on Neptune highlights just how much more the big, infrared Webb telescope can see by looking in the near-infrared wavelengths of light with a gigantic, space-based mirror. In addition to Neptune’s rings, six of the planet’s 14 moons are seen closely orbiting the planet: Galatea, Naiad, Thalassa, Despina, Proteus, and Larissa.

Six of Neptune’s 14 moons can be seen in this new image of the outermost planet of our solar system taken by the James Webb Space Telescope (Nasa)

But the full image is even more striking, showing the relatively small glowing orb of Neptune against the vastness of space. The bright blue star to the upper left of Neptune is actually the planet’s moon Triton.

“Covered in a frozen sheen of condensed nitrogen, Triton reflects an average of 70 percent of the sunlight that hits it,” a Nasa blog on the image reads. “It far outshines Neptune in this image because the planet’s atmosphere is darkened by methane absorption at these near-infrared wavelengths.”