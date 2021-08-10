The Perseid meteor shower is about to appear in the sky, giving fans of celestial spectaculars one of their biggest treats of the year.

The shower appears in August every year, getting their name from the comet Perseus from which they appear to come from, and their bright sparkles from particles dropped by the comet Swift-Tuttle as they collide with Earth’s atmosphere.

But while the annual event arrives regularly in summer, it looks set to be especially remarkable this year. The Moon is in its waxing crescent phase, and sets on time to leave behind a dark sky overnight as it appears.

The best of the showers will arrive before the sunrises on Thursday, 12 August. But they might be visible – if less brighly – in the day or two that comes before and after.

Seeing the shower does not require any special equipment, like watching planets or other objects in the sky, and binoculars will zoom in too close to even see anything. But it does require preparation, and patience.

That preparation begins by finding the right spot: look for somewhere away from bright lights, with a clear view of all of the sky. Get settled in – it’s helpful to get comfortable, and ensure you stay warm – and then let your eyes adjust to the darkness as the show begins.

Don’t worry if the sky seems a bit polluted by light, as the Perseids are bright enough to shine through less dark skies. The meteor shower also has the most bright meteors of all the showers.

There is always the chance that weather could obscure the view, so check for clouds or anything else that might ruin the experience on the night you set out. (The stars might be bright but they can’t shine through thick clouds.)

It is best simply to look at the darkest patch of sky, as the Perseids could be visible anywhere. When you do catch one, trace it back to where it came from; if it’s from Perseus, then it’s part of the shower, and there might be other shooting stars visible overnight.