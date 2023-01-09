Virgin Orbit launch today – live: UK’s first-ever rocket mission to blast off from Cornwall spaceport
Rocket expected to be first ever to leave from UK soil, and first satellites to be launched from Europe
The UK is about to play host to an unprecedented space mission, which could turn the country into a home of new rocket launches.
It will be the first ever rocket launch from UK soil, as well as the first time that satellites have been launched from Europe.
Several satellites are due to be blasted into space on Monday night from Cornwall Airport near Newquay.
If all goes to plan the launch will take place at Spaceport Cornwall as part of the Start Me Up mission.
The initial window for the historic mission will open at 10.16pm local UK time on Monday, with additional back-up dates continuing into mid and late January.
‘Cosmic Girl’ makes its way to takeoff
Cosmic Girl is ready to go and making its way towards takeoff:
Again, if that looks like a normal plane doing a normal takeoff, that’s because it is. Even the plane’s (fitting) name was actually given to it back when it was just doing passenger flights for Virgin Atlantic.
Everything only gets special when the plane drops off its rocket, which will then fly up into space.
Launchers are ‘go’ for takeoff
Virgin Orbit is ready to go. There’s about 10 minutes left before the plane – named Cosmic Girl – sets off.
After that, it will fly out towards Ireland, check everything is OK, and the rocket will start on its own power. The plane will ascend up, to get ready to drop the rocket. Then it’s go.
The rocket will fly up into space, and drop off its satellites before falling into the water. The plane will fly back to Cornwall.
Vehicles disconnected from cables – and connected to stations
The plane and rocket have now had their fuel and data connections removed, so they’re on their own. And mission controllers have checked that they can communicate with the stations that will relay all the data back during the flight. Everything is looking very ready.
Virgin Orbit pushes ‘air launch’ system
With the extra eyes on its live stream, Virgin Orbit is pushing its air launch plan. That works by carrying the rocket up on a normal plane – to 35,000 feet – effectively giving the rocket a shortcut, so that it can do so more quickly.
It argues that the system is cheaper, it’s quicker because it doesn’t whole effort of setting up a launchpad and putting in restrictions, and is better for avoiding clouds.
Eventually, this could allow launches from anywhere, Virgin Orbit argues, since they won’t need big launchpads and rockets. That will be very important as more countries and companies want to launch satellites.
It claims the process will “democratise space”.
Rocket undergoing final loading
There’s about half an hour before the plane – and the rocket it is carrying – take off. It’s being given its final loading and checks, the live stream shows. After that’s done it will be disconnected so that it can be launch.
It looks like a normal airport. And that’s because it is: the plane will be taking off from what’s usually known as Cornwall Airport Newquay, but has become Spaceport Cornwall for the day. (And many more days in the future, local and national government hopes.)
Part of the reason today’s launch is so late is to ensure that the launch didn’t interfere with the airport’s usual operations.
Huge meteor spotted over the UK
This isn’t related to the Virgin Orbit launch (but some people online have speculated that it is). A huge meteor has been spotted over the UK, just a couple of hours before the launch from Cornwall. You can read more here.
All systems go
Everything is ‘go’ for launch today, from the equipment to the weather (both on the ground and in space). So everything should be progressing towards a launch as expected, at around 10pm.
Live stream appears to be hit by technical issues
After a slightly delayed start, it appears that the live stream is being hit by some technical issues: you can hear people talking, but only a little, because the rock music is far too loud. There’s also a strange audio delay. But it does appear that something is happening.
Virgin Orbit live stream begins
It’s 9.15pm, roughly an hour from launch, and Virgin Orbit’s live stream has begun. You can find it here:
At the moment it’s not especially thrilling: just the time of the mission, some nice Cornwall landscapes, and rock music. But it has started!
One hour until live stream begins
The live stream will begin an hour from now. (The launch will be about 75 minutes after that.) You can find it here:
That page will also let you set a reminder for when the video does start.
If you want something to fill the time, then you could watch Virgin Orbit’s video of its previous launch, here. Today’s events will be much the same – but, importantly, they’ll be happening in the UK rather than the US.
