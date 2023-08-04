Watch live as Cygnus spacecraft arrives at ISS with more than 3,700kg of supplies

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the Cygnus spacecraft arrives at the International Space Station on Friday 4 August.

The craft, also known as the SS Laurel Clark - named for the fallen space shuttle Columbia astronaut - will be hauling 3,700 kilograms of cargo for the ISS.

A new potable water dispenser will be delivered, providing the crew with hot water and improved sanitisation, while “high-flying art” will also be dropped off in the form of a memory card that contains creative works from students from around the world.

Equipment for ISS research projects will also be delivered by Cygnus.

Live coverage of the spacecraft’s rendezvous with the space station begins at 9:30am BST and Cygnus is scheduled for capture by the Canadarm2 robotic arm at 10:55am.

The craft will remain at the space station until October before it departs and disposes of several thousand pounds of trash through its destructive re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere, according to Nasa.