Starship launch news – latest: SpaceX hours away from testing most powerful rocket ever made
SpaceX’s Starship is finally launching the Mars-bound craft into orbit.
The company and its boss Elon Musk are targeting a launch at 9am eastern time, or 2pm in the UK. It has some time either side to launch – and if it misses that will be forced to wait until later in the week.
Eventually, SpaceX hopes to use the spacecraft to explore the Moon and Mars. But for now it will complete a short orbital flight, lifting up into space and then falling back down.
The test launch had been held up waiting for approvals from the US Federal Aviation Administration, which requires that it meets all necessary safety and regulatory requirements. That appears to have come more quickly than expected, with Mr Musk previously suggesting on Twitter that the launch could be delayed until later in the month.
Grimes celebrates upcoming orbit
Musician Grimes, Elon Musk’s sometime partner, seems to be attending the launch. She’s posted a tweet that seems to be celebrating.
Elon Musk says he ‘doesn’t expect launch to happen’ in Twitter space
Elon Musk says there’s a “good chance” today’s launch will get postponed. And if it doesn’t, then there’s a good chance it will go wrong when it happens.
“I guess I would just like to set expectations... low,” he said. “If we get far enough away from the launchpad before something goes wrong, I would consider that to be a success.”
If SpaceX sees “anything that gives us concern” it will postpone the launch, he said. (Musk has already predicted a launch on Thursday – which would be 4/20, a favourite date of his – so he seems to be factoring in a delay.)
“If we do launch, we’ll consider anything that does not result in the destruction of the [...] launch pad [...] a win.”
That’s what he said in a Twitter space, on Sunday evening, held to mark the upcoming launch.
You can listen to the full thing on YouTube below, thanks to Remo Uherek, who recorded it.
SpaceX shares new images of ‘fully stacked’ Starship waiting to go
SpaceX has shared new images of Starship waiting on its launchpad.
Even before it takes off, these pictures show the biggest rocket ever made. But that will obviously be a lot more impressive once it actually gets going.
Everything you need to know about today’s launch
How to watch live
Starship gets launch time
The time is set: SpaceX says it is targeting a launch around 8am central time, 9am eastern time, or 1pm in the UK. It has some time either side to use, if anything goes wrong.
Starship launch: How previous tests have gone
This may be the first ever orbital flight test of Starship, but SpaceX has already performed numerous high-altitude flights with previous prototypes of the rocket.
All but one of them ended in a fiery explosion, just like this one:
The one that made it was Starship SN15, which managed to land back on its pad at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in southern Texas in May 2021.
Fast forward nearly two years and SpaceX boss Elon Musk says there’s no guarantee that the latest Starship won’t end in failure.
“I am not saying it will get to orbit but I am guaranteeing excitement,” he said last month. “It won’t be boring.”
Starship launch: SpaceX’s timeline for the flight test
The first ever orbital flight test of a Starship rocket will take just an hour and a half, according to SpaceX’s launch timeline.
It will see Starship and its booster rocket lift off from the Starbase facility in Texas, before the two separate over the Gulf of Mexico. As the booster comes down to land on a drone ship, the main Starship rocket will continue around the planet to splash down just off the coast of Hawaii.
If all goes to plan, this is what should happen after lift-off:
55 seconds - Max Q (moment of peak mechanical stress on the rocket)
2 minutes 49 seconds - Booster main engine cutoff
2 minutes 52 seconds - Stage separation
2 minutes 57 seconds - Starship ignition
3 minutes 11 seconds - Booster boostback burn startup
4 minutes 6 seconds - Booster boostback burn shutdown
7 minutes 32 seconds - Booster is transonic
7 minutes 40 seconds - Booster landing burn startup
8 minutes 3 seconds - Booster landing burn shutdown
9 minutes 20 seconds - Starship engine cutoff
77 minutes and 21 seconds - Starship entry
88 minutes 43 seconds - Starship is transonic
90 minutes - Starship splashdown
Starship launch: What will SpaceX’s next-gen rocket actually be used for?
Elon Musk has big plans for Starship, having pinned his hopes for colonising Mars on the next-generation rocket.
The ultimate goal is to establish a permanent human presence on the red planet by 2050, but before that a base on the Moon will neet to be set up in order to serve as a launch pad for missions deeper into the solar system.
SpaceX has already secured a multi-billion dollar deal with Nasa to develop a Starship moon lander as part of the US space agency’s Artemis mission.
A crewed flight of Starship HLS (Human Landing System) will not take place earlier than December 2025, according to Nasa, but should occur before 2030.
If successful, it will be a modified version of this rocket that will then take humans to Mars.
First though, SpaceX needs to complete the orbital flight test.
Starship launch: Latest SpaceX photos show true scale of rocket
SpaceX has shared new images of its fully stacked Starship sitting on its launchpad at the Starbase facility in southern Texas.
In one image, you can see workers in a crane at the base of the booster, showing off the true scale of the Mars-bound rocket.
Weather looks good, once regulatory approval is granted that will be the final hurdle before an orbital launch attempt can be made.
