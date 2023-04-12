Starship launch - latest: SpaceX prepares for Mars-bound rocket test as date set
Elon Musk says he ‘guarantees excitement’ for lift off of world’s biggest ever rocket
Nearly two years after the last high-altitude flight test of its Starship rocket, SpaceX is preparing to finally launch the Mars-bound craft into orbit.
SpaceX boss Elon Musk, who hopes to one day use the rocket to colonise Mars, said this week that the Starship launch is “trending towards near the end of [the] third week of April”.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has marked 17 April as the primary launch date. There are also backup launch dates in place for 18-22 April, according to the FAA’s Operation Plans Advisory report.
The FAA told The Independent that a decision would be made once it is satisfied that SpaceX meets all the necessary safety and regulatory requirements, with the last hurdle expected to be an environmental compliance review.
You can follow all the latest news and updates right here as SpaceX attempts to launch the largest rocket the world has ever seen.
Starship launch: SpaceX says no rehearsal this week
SpaceX says it will not do a launch rehearsal this week, but is still aiming for the orbital flight test as early as next week. It’s not clear if a rehearsal will take place at all, having already completed a static fire test of both the Starship rocket and the Super Heavy booster.
The only thing currently standing in Starship’s way is regulatory approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, who will hopefully have a decision on the environmental compliance review soon. There has never been a launch like this, which could account for the approval delays.
Starship launch: What date will the SpaceX rocket lift off?
Starship is ready for launch, Elon Musk has said, only regulatory approval is standing in the way.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has given a number of updates in recent days, with the latest report suggesting the date will be on or soon after 17 April.
This is the latest statement we have from the FAA:
Starship launch: How big is the SpaceX rocket?
Starship and its Super Heavy Booster will produce nearly twice the thrust of Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS), which is currently the most powerful rocket ever made.
SpaceX is building such a massive rocket in order to meet Musk’s goal of transporting people and cargo across the Solar System. In order to reach the Moon and Mars with significant payloads, Starship has been equipped with six engines, while the Super Heavy has a further 33 – producing a projected 7.25 million kg of thrust.
Here’s how its actual size compares to other huge rockets throughout history:
Hello and welcome...
to The Independent’s live coverage of SpaceX’s preparations to launch its Starship rocket into orbit.
The biggest spacecraft ever built is ready for lift-off, according to chief exec Elon Musk, though regulators are still performing the final approval checks. A report from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has marked 17 April as a primary launch date, with 18-22 April listed as backup dates.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest news and updates of the next-generation rocket, which Musk hopes to one day use to colonise Mars.
