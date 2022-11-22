San Francisco 49ers defeat Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City on Monday night.

Despite opening the scoring with a field goal in the first quarter, the Cardinals were easily outdone by the 49ers’ effort in clocking up five touchdowns.

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went 20 of 29 for 228 yards through the air to end the game with four scores.

Garoppolo’s scoring throws were split equally between wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle, with the 49ers claiming their third straight win with the victory.

The Cardinals’ performance was not helped by the absence of Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray who missed his second game in a row with an injured hamstring.

The win leaves the 49ers on a 6-4 record after they struggled early in the season, while the Cardinals remain in losing territory at 4-7.