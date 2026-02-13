BetTOM are one of the newest betting sites to hit the UK market and they are running a special money-back welcome offer for new customers, worth up to £25.

The BetTOM sign-up offer works by giving bettors 50 per cent back on any first-day losses, with refunds credited as free bets.

Below, we’ve produced a quick guide to the BetTOM welcome offer, including details on how to claim it, key terms, and put together a BetTOM review so bettors can get a more well-round picture of the online bookmaker.

What is the BetTOM sign-up offer?

The BetTOM sign-up offer is a slightly less common type of welcome promotion, offering 50 per cent cashback on first-day losses on sign-up day.

Put simply, new UK customers can receive 50 per cent of their first day’s losses back as a free bet, capped at £25.

To qualify, customers must place a minimum number of qualifying sports bets online within their first day of account registration. Each qualifying bet must meet minimum stake and odds requirements.

If the qualifying bets result in a net loss, a free bet equivalent to 50 per cent of those losses is credited.

Free bets are credited after the qualifying period and must be used within a set timeframe. Stake is not returned on winning free bets.

This offer is best suited to bettors who want a safety net on their early bets rather than a traditional bet-and-get deal.

Is there a BetTOM promo code?

There is no BetTOM promo code is required to access the welcome offer. New customers simply need to register using one of the links on this page.

How to claim the BetTOM sign-up offer

Bettors can follow the step-by-step guide below to complete the BetTOM sign-up offer. Remember to check full BetTOM reviews before registering for the site:

Step 1: Visit BetTOM using one of the links on this page. There is no requirement for a BetTOM bonus code.

Step 2: Create an account by entering your personal details.

Step 3: Make an initial deposit that covers any planned qualifying bets. The day the first deposit is made marks the start of the BetTOM sign-up offer.

Step 4: Place a minimum of three qualifying bets of £10 or more on three separate events.

Step 5: Ensure all bets are settled before midnight on the first day once you’ve made an initial deposit.

Step 6: If your bets result in a net loss, the free bet will be credited automatically.

Key T&Cs of the BetTOM welcome offer

In this section, we have provided a summary of the most important conditions related to the BetTOM welcome offer:

Offer is available to new BetTOM customers aged 18 or over; sports bets only.

One offer per person, household, IP address, payment method and shared device; duplicate or linked accounts are excluded.

50 per cent of first-day losses are refunded as a free bet, capped at £25; the minimum qualifying loss is £10.

Customers must place at least three separate sports bets of £10 or more on different events at odds of evens (2.0) or greater.

First-day losses are calculated as total settled stakes minus returns before 23:59 on the day of the first deposit.

No BetTOM bonus code is required and one should not be used during registration.

Free bets are credited within 24 hours, must be used within seven days, and the stake is not returned with winnings.

BetTOM sign-up offer in review

Overall, the BetTOM welcome offer is an interesting promo that offers users cashback on their first-day losses.

While it offers less value than a lot of competing offers – and only benefits bettors who lose qualifying bets – it offers potential value in the form of a cashback safety net, while there are no wagering requirements attached to the free bes, and the qualifying process is straightforward.

Pros Cons Safety-net style welcome offer Only benefits bettors who lose qualifying bets No wagering requirements on free bet winnings Lower headline value than some competitors Straightforward qualifying process

BetTOM review

BetTOM only went live in mid-2025, but it’s already become a solid betting platform.

Once signed up to BetTOM, users will find a wide range of sports markets available, including football and horse racing, along with pre-match and in-play betting options. Odds are competitive across the board, and the availability of an online betting app means that users have easy and quick access to all BetTOM’s markets at the push of a button.

Finally, BetTOM is fully licensed and regulated by the UKGC, and offers the full suite of customer support options and responsible gambling tools.

BetTOM Key Information UKGC licence number: 64959

64959 Established: 2025

2025 Mobile app: iOS & Android

iOS & Android Customer support: 24/7 live chat and email

24/7 live chat and email Safer gambling tools: Deposit limits, self-exclusion, time-outs, self-assessments

BetTOM website & mobile experience

open image in gallery ( Independent )

The BetTOM website and app are popular among users, offering easy navigation across a range of sports markets and competitive odds at the touch of a button.

The BetTOM Apple app scores 3.9 on the App Store and has over 1000 downloads on the Google Play store, with BetTOM Trustpilot reviews scoring 3.5 out of 5. Reviews of the BetTOM platform praise its user-friendly layout, easy navigation, and speedy withdrawals.

Overall, BetTOM offers a positive customer experience, though opinions on the product differ online.

BetTOM payments & withdrawals

BetTOM don’t have a huge selection of payment options, and those looking for PayPal betting sites will be disappointed. However, they do claim to be one of the better fast withdrawal betting sites, processing some payments instantly, depending on the chosen method.

Payment method Minimum deposit Withdrawal time Debit card (Visa & Mastercard) £10 12 hours Bank transfer £10 12 hours Apple Pay £10 Instant Trustly £10 Instant

BetTOM offers for existing customers

Aside from the sign-up offer, BetTOM doesn’t have a huge selection of sportsbook offers, with the operator mainly covering horse racing.

Nevertheless, fans of horse racing betting sites will be pleased to see the BetTOM double result payout promotion available for UK and Irish racing, while BetTOM also provides best odds guaranteed on both horse and greyhound racing.

Overall, BetTOM could be improved by offering odds boosts on markets, as many of its rivals do.

How BetTOM compares to other betting sites

BetTOM’s offer is rare as it is loss-based rather than reward-based, and while it offers something different in the form of a safety net for seasoned bettors, it does not compare favourably to more traditional bet-and-get bookmaker offers in terms of value.

The table below provides a simple comparison between the BetTOM offer and promos from established UK bookmakers:

Bookmaker Welcome offer Ladbrokes Bet £5, get £30 in free bets Betfred Bet £10 get £50 in free bets Bet442 Bet £20, get £20 in free bets Tote Bet £10, get £30 in free bets 10bet 100% welcome bonus up to £50

Reasons to sign up with BetTOM

While the BetTOM sign-up offer provides less value than some welcome offers, such as the popular bet £10, get £30 promotions, the money-back format is a different option which may appeal to some punters.

Aside from the welcome offer, there are a few key reasons why bettors may consider signing up with BetTOM, including the bookie’s straightforward sportsbook layout, promotions for existing customers – such as Best Odds Guaranteed on horse racing and greyhounds – and a solid range of payment methods on offer.

Overall, BetTOM provides a platform that’s well-suited to bettors who prefer simple, low-friction bonuses when signing up for betting sites.

Responsible gambling at BetTOM

If you’re planning on claiming the BetTOM free bets offer, it’s important to gamble responsibly at all times.

The same applies whether you’re using new casino sites, slot sites or any other gambling medium.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bet offers or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

Lottoland offers tools to help bettors stay in control of their betting, including deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.