When is the Boat Race? Start time, TV channel and how to watch Cambridge vs Oxford

Cambridge has dominated both the men’s and women’s races in recent years but has seen its preparation hampered by a row over eligibility

Flo Clifford
Wednesday 26 March 2025 18:00 GMT
Cambridge secured a clean sweep of the men's and women's races last year
Cambridge secured a clean sweep of the men's and women's races last year (Getty Images)

The annual Boat Race returns for another day of elite action on the River Thames.

This year’s edition has been rocked by controversy in the lead-up to the pivotal day, with a row erupting over eligibility rules after Olympian Tom Ford was banned from taking part for Cambridge.

Earlier, three post-graduate teacher training students were also deemed ineligible, with the decision made less than a month before the two universities were scheduled to face off.

The spat has heightened the stakes in an already-dramatic race, with Oxford seeking to end years of Cambridge domination of the event. The light blue competitors have won seven years in a row in the women’s race and six of the last eight men’s editions.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the Boat Race?

The women’s race will start at 1.20pm BST on Sunday 13 April.

The men’s race will start at 2.20pm BST on Sunday 13 April.

How can I watch the Boat Race?

The action will be shown live on the BBC, with coverage getting underway at 12.45pm.

What are the teams?

Oxford Women’s Team

Daniel Orton (Cox), Heidi Long (Stroke), Kyra Delray, Annie Anezakis, Sarah Marshall, Alexia Lowe, Tessa Haining, Lilli Freischem, Sarah Polson (Bow)

Cambridge Women’s Team

Jack Nicholas (Cox), Samy Morton (Stroke), Tash Morrice, Claire Collins, Carys Earl, Annie Wertheimer, Sophia Hahn, Gemma King, Katy Hempson (Bow)

Oxford Men’s Team

Tobias Bernard (Cox), Nico Kohl (Stroke), Nick Rusher, Tom Mackintosh, Tass von Mueller, James Doran, Felix Rawlinson, Will O’Connell, Tom Sharrock (Bow)

Cambridge Men’s Team

Ollie Boyne (Cox), Douwe de Graaf (Stroke), Luca Ferraro, James Robson, George Bourne, Gabriel Mahler, Tom Macky, Noam Mouille, Simon Hatcher (Bow)

