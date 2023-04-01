Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin prize money: How much will fighters earn?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anthony Joshua is back in action against Jermaine Franklin tonight, as the Briton looks to return to winning ways after suffering two straight defeats by Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua, 33, was outpointed by Usyk in September 2021 and August 2022, losing the unified heavyweight titles in the first of those fights and failing to regain the belts in the second.

Now “AJ” returns to London and the O2 Arena to box American Franklin, who last fought in November, when he lost a narrow decision to Dillian Whyte.

According to Sports Lens, 29-year-old Franklin is set to receive approximately £800,000 for tonight’s main event against Joshua. However, it is reported that the figure could rise to above £1million when factoring in sponsorship deals and a potential Franklin victory.

Meanwhile, Joshua is said to be on course to earn roughly £10m for the fight. Last time out, Joshua reportedly made approximately £33m, but this evening’s bout with Franklin is admittedly not on the scale of Joshua vs Usyk 2. In any case, the Briton remains one of the biggest attractions in boxing, and with his base pay and sponsorships combined, Joshua is set for another major payday tonight.

Speaking at the first press conference for tonight’s main event, Joshua said last month that his motivation was “money, money, money”.

“I like making money, straight up,” Joshua said. “I’ve been broke, my family’s been broke, I know what this s*** means. I always built businesses outside of boxing, out of fear of going back to square one, but when I’m said and done, no one will care about me anymore, so I’ll make the most of it while I’m here.”