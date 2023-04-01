How to watch Anthony Joshua’s fight tonight

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anthony Joshua is back in action tonight as he takes on Jermaine Franklin in London.

Joshua will aim to bounce back from two straight defeats by Oleksandr Usyk, who outpointed the Briton in 2021 to become unified heavyweight champion and retained the titles against “AJ” with another decision win last August.

As Joshua, 33, looks to build towards another world-title fight, he faces American Franklin at the O2 Arena this evening. The pair will clash in a main-event contest – the biggest fight of 29-year-old Franklin’s career.

Here’s all you need to know about how to watch the fight...

If you’re content to just stream the fight, all you need is a Dazn subscription. The worldwide streaming platform offers three tiers: Monthly Saver (£9.99 per month - with a commitment to 12 months); Flexible Pass (£19.99 per month); and Annual Super Saver (£99.99 per year - to be paid up front). Joshua vs Franklin will be available on all three of these plans.

If you wish to watch the fight on Sky, you will need a Sky+HD or Sky Q subscription as well as a Dazn subscription, but only the Monthly Saver and Annual Super Saver plans will allow you to access ‘Dazn 1 HD’ – Sky’s new channel 429.

A statement from Dazn last week read: “Please note, Dazn 1 HD is not available on Sky Stream or Now TV, and you must have a HD-enabled Sky box.” Furthermore, the channel will not be available on Sky Glass.

Dazn’s statement continued: “Virgin Media customers can now order Joshua vs Franklin as a £19.99 Pay-Per-View and watch the event directly on their Virgin set top box.”