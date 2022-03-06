Anthony Joshua confirms new trainer for Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Anthony Joshua has confirmed Angel Fernandez as his main trainer ahead of his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.

Fernandez has been Joshua’s assistant coach but received a promotion for the British boxer’s bid to reclaim his titles.

Joshua had been looking for another coach to work alongside long-time trainer Rob McCracken after his tactics in his fight with Usyk were criticised.

“I’m working with Angel Fernandez right now,” he told Behind The Gloves. “He’s been in my camp for the last three years anyway.”

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has previously said he thinks now is the time the boxer to find a new coach.

“I feel it might be time to move on from that environment because when you’ve been there since you were 18 and you go into GB and Anthony Joshua is everywhere, he’s a god,” he said.

“I just feel it’s time to rough him up a little bit, not in log cabins in the middle of nowhere. “But up there it’s ‘oh my God, it’s AJ!’ because they’re proud of him. Rob is not necessarily gone.

“That’s a conversation for those guys and it’s very difficult because is more than just a trainer, he’s a mentor to him, an advisor, a friend. It’s not just about who’s training him, it’s about where that’s going to take place.

It’s not clear when the rematch will go ahead as Usyk has travelled to Ukraine to help fight against the Russian invasion.

It’s thought Joshua could arrange another bout in the meantime, while his compatriots Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will go toe-to-toe in April.